Napa Valley Prep Football: Freshman leads Eagles past Saints with feet, arm

ST. HELENA — The St. Helena High football team was ready to flip its game against the Cloverdale Eagles like a ribeye on a barbecue, but 14-point swings can be fatal — especially against a quality foe.

Try as they might to overcome them, physical and mental mistakes — most notably the latter — were the Saints’ undoing in a 44-36 North Central League I loss to Cloverdale on Friday night at Bob Patterson Memorial Field.

St. Helena falls to 3-3 overall and 1-2 in the NCL I. Cloverdale and Clear Lake are now in a dead heat for first place after the Eagles’ win over the Saints coupled with Clear Lake blasting Lower Lake 45-0. St. Helena visits Clear Lake on Friday.

Cloverdale led wire to wire, but it looked like the Saints took the lead when running back Micah Marquez connected with wide receiver Charlie Knight for an apparent 73-yard halfback pass for a touchdown. However, a holding penalty took off that board a score that would have given the Saints their first lead of the game with 28-23 with 3:42 left in the third quarter.

Cloverdale at St. Helena football box score Cloverdale 44, St. Helena 36

On the next play, quarterback Thomas Herdell — now starting for the injured Wynton Meyer — had a pitch go afoul to Clayton Crean. The Eagles recovered at St. Helena’s 21-yard line. Moments later, Cloverdale freshman quarterback Mason Caturegli connected with Diesel Cavallo for a 15-yard touchdown.

“The same thing happened to us in Willits,” Saints head coach Ian MacMillan said of to his team's loss two weeks earlier. “We got an inadvertent whistle called back for a touchdown, and the next play we fumbled. It’s about being able to overcome things. Referees are part of the game. I get it. You can’t dwell on those things. We teach these kids that life throws you curveballs and you have to be able to adjust.”

The tandem connected for a 29-yard touchdown earlier in the contest on a similar play, a pop pass over the middle.

“Mental mistakes hurt us as far as the coverages we were in,” MacMillan said. “It was stuff that we covered, but unfortunately it did not go well.”

Very little went well for the Saints' defense. St. Helena yielded 338 yards on 54 plays and had no answer for Caturegli, who rushed for 185 yards on 34 carries and four touchdowns. He went 4 for 4 passing for 49 yards and two scores.

“We made quite a few mental mistakes,” MacMillan said. “Physical mistakes are going to happen. They are part of the game. One of the downfalls is they are a lot bigger than us. That’s going to hurt us a little from time to time. We try to focus on getting rid of mental mistakes. Physical things are bound to happen. When they have one yard to go, it’s very hard for us to stop them when they outweigh us across the board. The team that makes the least amount of mental mistakes is usually who wins.”

Making the loss even more perplexing is the fact that St. Helena produced 368 yards rushing behind the offensive line of Jake Salling, Jadon Meyer, Isaiah Williams, Andrew Velasco and Charlie Maldonado. In the process, the Saints had three ball carriers surpass the 100-yard mark: Keaton Smith with four carries for 131 yards and two touchdowns, Sam Raunegger six carries for 123 yards and one touchdown, and Clayton Crean 12 carries for 111 yards and two touchdowns.

The Saints fought to close the deficit to three points or fewer on three occasions, only to see the Eagles swell the lead. The Saints did this despite being ravaged with injuries so bad that MacMillan felt compelled to bring up three sophomores from the JV team to a varsity club that had just 19 players when at full strength.

Despite the numerous shortcomings on defense, the Saints had some bright moments. Marquez recorded a sack. Crean and Raunegger each had tackles for lost yardage. Crean had eight impact tackles (gains for 1-3 yards). Salling, Williams, Meyer, Maldonado, and Velasco each had one.

After beating Justin-Siena and Winters decisively in their first two games, the Saints have dropped three of their last four. The road gets no easier with the aforementioned trip to unbeaten Clear Lake. Repeating as NCL I champs is likely gone, but the Saints can still earn a return trip to the CIF North Coast Section Div. VII playoffs with at least two more wins.

“That’s basically what’s going to happen,” MacMillan said. “We can either win a couple of more and make the playoffs or the season will be over. That’s the choice they have to make.”

St. Helena JV 51, Cloverdale 0

The Saints scored early and frequently on the way to fashioning a 26-0 lead after one quarter and 39-0 at halftime. The game went to a continuously running clock in the second half.

Quarterback Jhony Covarrubias scored three rushing touchdowns that covered 8, 49 and 21 yards. He also threw two touchdown passes to Dean Sommer, from 21 and 3 yards away. Juan Alcantar (12 yards) and Eric Torres (17 yards) each scored a rushing touchdown, and Russell Wilms scored on a 51-yard fumble return. St. Helena’s offense tallied 260 yards on 24 plays.

Defensively, the Saints yielded just 48 yards on 29 plays and just two first downs. Wilms and Ben Brakesman each recovered a fumble. Tristan Mowe and Axel Chino each had two tackles for losses. Wilms and Nicholas Groth each had one. Brakesman also had two impact tackles. Torres, Chino, and Nick Woods each had one.