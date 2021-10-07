Napa Valley Prep Report: Justin golfers unbeaten in VVAL

“I am extremely proud of our team for tonight’s win,” said Justin-Siena head coach Kate Reilley. “Not only did the Braves take care of business on the court by executing our game plan flawlessly, but they also kept their composure, which can be difficult for some in an emotional game like this one.”

Justin-Siena fell 25-19, 25-9, 25-17 to Sacred Heart Cathedral Prep in San Francisco on Saturday in a nonleague match, despite 8 kills from Meyers and 9 assists and good serving from Rualo. It was part of the Fightin’ Irish’s Serve It Up Classic, where teams are asked to complete community service projects in San Francisco. The Braves also brought back donations for homeless shelters, breast cancer survivors, and veterans in the Napa community, Reilley said.

The projects included sewing heart-shaped armpit pillows for breast cancer surgery patients at CPMC Breast Health, preparing and delivering care to residents of the San Francisco Veteran’s Administration Hospital, holding a volleyball clinic for grade 6-8, decorating picture frames for foster children, doing clean-up at Ocean Beach, sending letters, cards and friendship bracelets to members of the military, and a gardening project for a nonprofit.

JV/Freshman Volleyball

Justin-Siena drops two