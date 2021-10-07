Napa Valley Prep Report: Justin golfers unbeaten in VVAL

The Justin-Siena girls golf team played one of the best matches of its undefeated Vine Valley Athletic League campaign against Napa High on Tuesday, defeating the Grizzlies 261-288 at Chardonnay Golf Club.
The Braves’ five scoring players were on the same page once again, all finishing within 8 strokes of each other.
Brooklyn Blankenship led the way with a 47, followed by Alex Mazzucco with a 49, Natalie Krystal a 51, and Marley Sennott and Vannia Dagnino 55s. Anna Weaver added a 75.
Varsity Volleyball
American Canyon 3, Napa 0
Kennedy Brown had 9 kills and 2 blocks as the third-place Wolves improved to 5-3 in the VVAL and 12-6 overall with a 25-21, 25-14, 25-22 sweep at Napa.
Ariana Pacheco had 6 kills and 14 digs, Charlize Francisco had 12 digs, Giselle Torres had 18 assists, Nalani Bustos had 11 assists, and Madison Gramlich had 3 aces.
Justin-Siena 3, Sonoma Valley 0
The Braves won Tuesday’s home match, 25-22, 25-19, 25-15, after grabbing a 12-0 lead with an impressive serving run from sophomore Ranessa Rualo. The setter also tallied 18 assists and 16 tough service points.
Eleanor Meyers led their hitters with 8 kills and 4 blocks, while Jordan Washington had 5 terminal blocks. Reagan Brumfield had 6 aces out of 18 total serves.
“I am extremely proud of our team for tonight’s win,” said Justin-Siena head coach Kate Reilley. “Not only did the Braves take care of business on the court by executing our game plan flawlessly, but they also kept their composure, which can be difficult for some in an emotional game like this one.”
Justin-Siena fell 25-19, 25-9, 25-17 to Sacred Heart Cathedral Prep in San Francisco on Saturday in a nonleague match, despite 8 kills from Meyers and 9 assists and good serving from Rualo. It was part of the Fightin’ Irish’s Serve It Up Classic, where teams are asked to complete community service projects in San Francisco. The Braves also brought back donations for homeless shelters, breast cancer survivors, and veterans in the Napa community, Reilley said.
The projects included sewing heart-shaped armpit pillows for breast cancer surgery patients at CPMC Breast Health, preparing and delivering care to residents of the San Francisco Veteran’s Administration Hospital, holding a volleyball clinic for grade 6-8, decorating picture frames for foster children, doing clean-up at Ocean Beach, sending letters, cards and friendship bracelets to members of the military, and a gardening project for a nonprofit.
JV/Freshman Volleyball
Justin-Siena drops two
The Braves lost in two games to visiting Sonoma Valley on Tuesday night. They were led in kills by Lily Kaer and Addy Geist, while Angela Adiz and Frances Dularte held down the back row with solid passing.
On Wednesday, Vintage defeated the Braves 25-23, 25-22.
Sonoma Valley’s freshmen came back to beat the Braves 14-25, 25-22, 15-12. Vintage’s freshmen swept them on Wednesday in two very close sets.