On a recent hike on Bothe Napa Valley State Park's trails, I happened upon a beauty of a Pacific gopher snake. As I rounded a bend in the trail near the creek, I nearly stepped on it, as its camouflage disguised it as leaf-litter on the shady path.
Approaching it, I pulled back and observed it carefully, as it has markings similar to the northern Pacific rattlesnake. Then, I recalled that a rattlesnake has a distinct triangular-shaped head, a thicker body than a gopher snake, and scales that are dull rather dull. I did not detect any rattles, but I also recalled that rattlesnakes may lose their rattles, so that particular feature may not always work as a determining factor to identify it.
To confuse matters further, both the rattlesnake and the gopher snake shake their tails as a warning signal to ward off intruders, and both may coil up and strike if molested. I noted that this snake was about two feel long, however, Pacific gopher snakes can reach lengths of more than five feet, and may live up to 15 years in their habitat. A gopher snake's markings may range from brown or gray hues along with yellow-tinged scales.
The gopher snake flicked its tongue, a process it conducts to locate minute moisture particles that may be floating in the air around me, or any creature it is trying to get a "read" on. This process is a form of chemical detection. Tongue-flicking makes use of its Jacobson's organ. Like all snakes, the gopher snake has a special organ on the roof of its mouth, known as the Jacobson's organ. As its tongue flicks, specks of scent will adhere and make this information known to the snake's brain.
It's not surprising that lizards also have a Jacobson's organ, but would you believe elephants posses this organ as well? As I crunched along the trail lined with twigs and leaves, the gopher snake was not able to hear my approach because snakes do not have ears outside their heads as we humans do. Instead, snakes have a rather complicated inner-ear that detects vibrations surrounding it, and are then changed to electric beats that make their way to the brain. This allows them to locate their prey.
To keep safe while out and about, biologists and naturalists recommend that you do not pick up snakes, especially rattlesnakes. Since rattlesnake have no way of regulating their body temperatures you can find them on rocks and other spots that retain heat after the cool of the night.
If it gets too hot, rattlers will seek shade among the rocks. If you do spot a rattlesnake, you should back off and give it space to make its escape. It will not be aggressive unless threatened.
Of the dozens of species of snakes found in Napa County, the Pacific gopher snake is one interesting slithery creature.