Napa Valley's Castello di Amorosa returns its $1.2 million COVID-19 relief loan

The winery had paid employee’s insurance through the end of April, he said, adding in a followup interview that he had decided mid-day Friday to pay the entirety of his furloughed employees’ insurance through the end of May.

“We’re hoping to bring them all back when this crisis is over,” he said. “I feel we made the right decision.”

In a related development, V. Sattui, that winery that Sattui founded and still has an ownership stake in, initially applied for a loan from the PPP, but never received its requested funds – and won’t be reapplying, according to President and part-owner Tom Davies.

“In the very beginning when the loans were announced, everyone was really nervous about what the future held,” Davies said. He saw a chance to bring V. Sattui’s 80-something employees out of furlough, getting them off unemployment and helping stabilize their finances. The purpose of the program is great, he added.

The winery ultimately did not receive a loan, he said. And then Davies began hearing talk of the other businesses that had not gotten loans, either, and were finding themselves in dire straits.