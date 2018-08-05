Luke Barberi of Napa will appear in the bright lights of Broadway on Saturday, Sept. 15, as part of the National Down Syndrome Society’s (NDSS) annual Times Square Video presentation.
The featured photographs in the video highlight children, teens and adults with Down syndrome. The collective images promote the value, acceptance and inclusion of people with Down syndrome.
The photo of Luke was selected from more than 2,400 entries in the NDSS’ worldwide call for photos. Almost 500 photographs will appear in the video, which will be shown in the heart of Times Square in New York.
The Times Square Video presentation kicks off Down Syndrome Awareness Month in October.