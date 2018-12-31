NapaShakes celebrates the birthday of Scotland’s Bard: Robert Burns, and the music, food and culture of Scotland, with its first Burns Night Supper on Friday, Jan. 25,
Savor the words of Scotland's greatest poet (and a bit of Shakespeare’s "Macbeth") accompanied by bagpipes and a lively Ceilidh band, plus performances by two acclaimed actors from Britain and Broadway: Jane Carr and Victor Talmadge.
The evening includes a feast of traditional haggis (meat or vegetarian), neeps and tatties, and other delights in the candle-lit gallery of St. Helena's Brasswood Napa Valley. The event is for those age 21 and older, and attendees are welcome (but not required) to wear kilts and other traditional attire.
Each $100 ticket per person includes the Burns Night festivities, dinner, wine, and a wee dram (of whisky). Tickets are available on Eventbrite and through links on the NapaShakes website.
The evening is directed by Sir James Forbes, chieftain of Scotland's popular Lonach Highland Gathering & Games, a documentary filmmaker, and creator of the Dramophone Whisky.
The event takes place at Brasswood Napa Valley, 3111 Saint Helena Highway North, in St. Helena.
Carr first became known to American audiences as a teenager, playing Mary McGregor in the 1969 film "The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie" opposite Maggie Smith. A multiple Olivier Award nominee, she has given acclaimed performances with the Royal Shakespeare Company including in "A Midsummer Night’s Dream" and J.M. Barrie’s "Peter Pan" and "The Way of the World." She currently appears in the series "DC’s Legends of Tomorrow."
Talmadge is a versatile Bay Area actor, director and playwright who has appeared in featured roles at Cal Shakes, Z Below, Berkeley Rep, ACT, Theater Works, The Aurora, SF Playhouse, The Magic Theater, and Santa Cruz Shakespeare. He has worked at Canada’s Stratford Festival, and appeared on Broadway in the world premiere of David Mamet's, "November." He played “The King” in the Tony Award-winning production of the Broadway national tour of "The King and I," originally opposite Hayley Mills) for which he received the Bay Area Theater Critics Award, and was seen as “Scar” in the Los Angeles production of The Lion King. Talmadge is a professor and director of theater studies at Mills College.
Robert Burns (Jan. 25, 1759 – July 21,1796), also known as Rabbie Burns, the Bard of Ayrshire, and the Ploughman Poet, was a Scottish poet and lyricist. He is widely regarded as the national poet of Scotland, is the best known of the poets who have written in the Scots language, and is considered a pioneer of the Romantic movement. Celebration of his life and work achieved near cult-status during the 19th and 20th centuries.
Burns created original compositions and collected folk songs from across Scotland, often revising or adapting them. His poem (and song) "Auld Lang Syne" is often sung at Hogmanay (the last day of the year) in Scotland and on New Year’s Eve in the United States, and "Scots Wha Hae" served for a long time as an unofficial national anthem of the country. Other poems and songs of Burns that remain well known across the world today include "A Red, Red Rose," "A Man's a Man for A' That," "To a Louse," "To a Mouse," "The Battle of Sherramuir," "Tam o' Shanter," and "Ae Fond Kiss." He died of heart disease at the age of 37.