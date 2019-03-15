Sonoma Valley’s Quarryhill Botanical Garden is offering Essence of the Garden, a nature walks series tied to the flowering cycles of wild Asian flora from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday mornings, March 16, April 27, June 8 and July 13.
The sequence of walks has been scheduled so participants can experience rare wild plants in full bloom. Each walk will highlight the energy of the season, from the ancient grace of the magnolias in early spring, to the exuberant and fragrant roses and colorful lilies that bloom as spring and summer unfold.
The walks will be led by Quarryhill docent Kathleen Aspenns, who is also a certified flower essence practitioner. She will share the history, lore, botanical knowledge, and the healing gifts of the flowers during your stroll in the garden.
Register in advance at quarryhillbg.org/page174.html. The fee for each walk is $15 for members and $20 for non-members.