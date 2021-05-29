NBA: Curry, Warriors look forward to another chance next season

SAN FRANCISCO — All along, Stephen Curry just wanted to play for something at the end after everybody counted out his Golden State Warriors from the beginning.

He could only be proud when this group fell just short of the goal, appreciating how sick and saddened his teammates felt when they didn't get it done.

The Warriors were eliminated from playoff contention with a 117-112 overtime loss to Memphis on May 21 in the second play-in game, after losing a 103-100 heartbreaker to LeBron James and the Lakers two days earlier in Los Angeles.

“I would love a playoff experience and seven-game series and see how we respond to that challenge. We have two — I call it three playoff games, the last game of the season and these last two play-in situations,” Curry said. "But it’s not how it’s drawn up in terms of the format, and now we have three months to rejuvenate, retool, come back next season, whatever that means.

“These last three games, including the homestand, I call it nine games, or eight games, have been pretty awesome in terms of the sense of urgency and us understanding who we are.”

The Warriors wound up 39-33, playing much of the last stretch with an eight-man rotation because of injuries.