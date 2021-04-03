NBA: Raptors rout Warriors 130-77 for 2nd win in last 15 games

TAMPA, Fla. — Pascal Siakam scored 36 points in three quarters on his 27th birthday, and the Toronto Raptors routed the Golden State Warriors 130-77 Friday night, with the largest margin of victory in the NBA this season.

Toronto shot 53.4% in the game and won for just the second time in 15 games.

“Losing is not fun, and anything that lifts us out of that is good,” said Siakam, who also had seven rebounds and five assists. “The hardest thing to do when you're losing is to stay together, and that's what we've been trying to do. Obviously, it's just one game and we've got to get some wins in a row.”

The Raptors pushed their lead to 61 points when Malachi Flynn hit a short jump shot with 6:29 remaining.

Gary Trent Jr., who posted a career-high 31 points Wednesday in his fourth game with the Raptors, finished with 24 points and OG Anunoby added 21. Flynn put up 16 points, five rebounds and five assists in 31 minutes.

The 53-point win was the biggest in the NBA this season, two points wider than the final margin of Dallas’ 124-73 win over the Los Angeles Clippers on Dec. 27. The last time an NBA game was decided by more: Dec. 8, 2018, when Boston beat Chicago 133-57.

And the numbers of note didn’t stop there.