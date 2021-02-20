NBA: Vucevic has triple-double as Magic rally to beat Warriors

Kelly Oubre Jr. added 26 points for Golden State, and Andrew Wiggins had 16. Golden State was trying to win three straight games for the first time this season, but failed to get past two in a row for the seventh time.

“We should have won this game tonight and continued on our winning streak, but we let another one get away,” said Draymond Green, who returned from an ankle injury and had six points, nine assists and six rebounds. ”That’s kind of been the story line of the season.”

Evan Fournier scored a season-high 28 points for Orlando, and Terrence Ross had 24 points and four 3-pointers. Okeke had all 11 of his points and three 3-pointers in the fourth quarter. The Magic made 18 3-pointers.

Golden State appeared to have grabbed control of the game when it unleashed a 52-22 run over a 12-minute stretch of the second half. But the Warriors’ offensive efficiency crumbled late, head coach Steve Kerr said.

“I’ll have to watch the tape, but it seemed like to me it was one pass and a shot,” Kerr said of the game's final 5 minutes. “We stopped doing what got us the lead. When you do that and you are giving up hoops at the other end the whole game shifts.”