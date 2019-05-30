Double Elimination; x-if necessary

At Morgantown, W.Va.

Friday, May 31

Duke (31-25) vs. Texas A&M (37-21-1), 1 p.m.

Fordham (38-22) at West Virginia (37-20), 5 p.m.

At Chapel Hill, N.C.

Friday, May 31

UNC Wilmington (32-29) at North Carolina (42-17), 11 a.m.

Liberty (42-19) vs. Tennessee (38-19), 4 p.m.

At Greenville, N.C.

Friday, May 31

Campbell (35-19) vs. N.C. State (42-17), 9 a.m.

Quinnipiac (29-27) at East Carolina (42-15), 3 p.m.

At Louisville, Ky.

Friday, May 31

Illinois State (34-24) vs. Indiana (36-21), 11 a.m.

UIC (29-21) at Louisville (43-15), 3 p.m.

At Athens, Ga.

Friday, May 31

Florida State (36-21) vs. FAU (40-19), 9 a.m.

Mercer (35-27) at Georgia (44-15), 4 p.m.

At Atlanta

Friday, May 31

Coastal Carolina (35-24-1) vs. Auburn (33-25), 9 a.m.

Florida A&M (27-32) at Georgia Tech (41-17), 4 p.m.

At Nashville

Friday, May 31

McNeese (35-24) vs. Indiana State (41-16), 10 a.m.

Ohio State (35-25) at Vanderbilt (49-10), 4 p.m.

At Starkville, Miss.

Friday, May 31

Southern (32-22) at Mississippi State (46-13), 10 a.m.

Central Michigan (46-12) vs. Miami (39-18), 5 p.m.

At Oxford, Miss.

Friday, May 31

Clemson (34-24) vs. Illinois (36-19), 1 p.m.

Jacksonville State (37-21) at Mississippi (37-25), 5 p.m.

At Fayetteville, Ark.

Friday, May 31

CCSU (30-21) at Arkansas (41-17), 11 a.m.

TCU (32-26) vs. California (32-18), 4 p.m.

At Baton Rouge, La.

Friday, May 31

Southern Mississippi (38-19) vs. Arizona State (37-17), 10 a.m.

Stony Brook (31-21) at LSU (37-24), 4 p.m.

At Oklahoma City

Friday, May 31

Nebraska (31-22) vs. UConn (36-23), 10 a.m.

Harvard (27-14) at Oklahoma State (36-18), 4 p.m.

At Lubbock, Texas

Friday, May 31

Army (35-24) at Texas Tech (39-17), 1 p.m.

Florida (33-24) vs. Dallas Baptist (41-18), 5 p.m.

At Corvallis, Ore.

Friday, May 31

Michigan (41-18) vs. Creighton (38-11), 1 p.m.

Cincinnati (30-29) at Oregon State (36-18-1), 7 p.m.

At Stanford

Friday, May 31

Sacramento State (39-23) at Stanford (41-11), 1 p.m.

Fresno State (38-14-1) vs. UC Santa Barbara (45-9), 7 p.m.

At Los Angeles

Friday, May 31

Loyola Marymount (32-23) vs. Baylor (34-17), 1 p.m.

Omaha (31-22-1) at UCLA (47-8), 7 p.m.

