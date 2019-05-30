Double Elimination; x-if necessary
At Morgantown, W.Va.
Friday, May 31
Duke (31-25) vs. Texas A&M (37-21-1), 1 p.m.
Fordham (38-22) at West Virginia (37-20), 5 p.m.
At Chapel Hill, N.C.
Friday, May 31
UNC Wilmington (32-29) at North Carolina (42-17), 11 a.m.
Liberty (42-19) vs. Tennessee (38-19), 4 p.m.
At Greenville, N.C.
Friday, May 31
Campbell (35-19) vs. N.C. State (42-17), 9 a.m.
Quinnipiac (29-27) at East Carolina (42-15), 3 p.m.
At Louisville, Ky.
Friday, May 31
Illinois State (34-24) vs. Indiana (36-21), 11 a.m.
UIC (29-21) at Louisville (43-15), 3 p.m.
At Athens, Ga.
Friday, May 31
Florida State (36-21) vs. FAU (40-19), 9 a.m.
Mercer (35-27) at Georgia (44-15), 4 p.m.
At Atlanta
Friday, May 31
Coastal Carolina (35-24-1) vs. Auburn (33-25), 9 a.m.
Florida A&M (27-32) at Georgia Tech (41-17), 4 p.m.
At Nashville
Friday, May 31
McNeese (35-24) vs. Indiana State (41-16), 10 a.m.
Ohio State (35-25) at Vanderbilt (49-10), 4 p.m.
At Starkville, Miss.
Friday, May 31
Southern (32-22) at Mississippi State (46-13), 10 a.m.
Central Michigan (46-12) vs. Miami (39-18), 5 p.m.
At Oxford, Miss.
Friday, May 31
Clemson (34-24) vs. Illinois (36-19), 1 p.m.
Jacksonville State (37-21) at Mississippi (37-25), 5 p.m.
At Fayetteville, Ark.
Friday, May 31
CCSU (30-21) at Arkansas (41-17), 11 a.m.
TCU (32-26) vs. California (32-18), 4 p.m.
At Baton Rouge, La.
Friday, May 31
Southern Mississippi (38-19) vs. Arizona State (37-17), 10 a.m.
Stony Brook (31-21) at LSU (37-24), 4 p.m.
At Oklahoma City
Friday, May 31
Nebraska (31-22) vs. UConn (36-23), 10 a.m.
Harvard (27-14) at Oklahoma State (36-18), 4 p.m.
At Lubbock, Texas
Friday, May 31
Army (35-24) at Texas Tech (39-17), 1 p.m.
Florida (33-24) vs. Dallas Baptist (41-18), 5 p.m.
At Corvallis, Ore.
Friday, May 31
Michigan (41-18) vs. Creighton (38-11), 1 p.m.
Cincinnati (30-29) at Oregon State (36-18-1), 7 p.m.
At Stanford
Friday, May 31
Sacramento State (39-23) at Stanford (41-11), 1 p.m.
Fresno State (38-14-1) vs. UC Santa Barbara (45-9), 7 p.m.
At Los Angeles
Friday, May 31
Loyola Marymount (32-23) vs. Baylor (34-17), 1 p.m.
Omaha (31-22-1) at UCLA (47-8), 7 p.m.