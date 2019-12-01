Journalists don't do this job for the awards, but it sure is nice to be recognized sometimes.
There are lots of local, regional and national contests, from the Greater Bay Area Journalism Awards all the way up to monsters of the field, like the Pulitzers and George Polk Awards. But the basic arena where most papers compete regularly is the state-level press associations. Every state has some kind of association, and ours is the California Newspaper Publishers Association.
The Register generally does pretty well in these contests and we take them seriously. We've been a finalist for the coveted "General Excellence" category many times over the years, but we keep coming in second, which is frustrating. Although #2 isn't bad, we'd really like to hit the top spot one of these days.
I spend a lot of time organizing our entries every year. Various categories cover all kinds of stories, photos, page designs, cartoons, columns, web-only packages, everything you can think of.
It's a terribly detailed and labor intensive job to assemble these entries, and I'll be hard at it in January, getting ready for the Jan. 20 deadline.
But this year, I want to do something a little different. I want to ask you, our member subscribers, to help pick our entries.
So here's your homework: if you have a favorite story, or series of stories, favorite column, memorable photo, or other unusual feature from this year in the pages of the Napa Valley Register, please let me know.
The rule is that it had to run in the printed paper or on the website sometime this calendar year.
We want to hear what you think we did best this year. You may help us pick a winning entry that we might not have thought of or remembered.