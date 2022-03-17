New book buzz for 2022 Napa Valley Writers' Conference

The authors of celebrated new titles will be among the visiting faculty leading the 41st Napa Valley Writers’ Conference, which will be held at Napa Valley College July 24-29.

Applications are now available to participate in the conference’s workshops, with a deadline of May 2. Further details, the application form, and public event information are available at www.napawritersconference.org.

"The Family Chao" by long-time Napa faculty member Lan Samantha Chang reimagines Fyodor Dostoevsky’s epic "The Brothers Karamazov" as a contemporary Chinese American family drama, with The Fine Chao Chinese Restaurant serving as a backdrop. NPR calls The Family Chao “a riveting character-driven novel that delves beautifully into human psychology.”

Chang shared selections from "The Family Chao" as a work in progress at Napa readings in recent years, making the book’s publication uniquely gratifying for the conference community, said executive director Angela Pneuman.

“Our visiting faculty are renowned both as writers and as teachers at leading university programs nationwide, and we’re delighted that they’re receiving well-deserved attention in the wider literary world,” Pneuman said.

Joining Chang on the fiction faculty is Michelle Huneven, whose novel "Search" will be published in April and draws on her experiences as an award-winning restaurant reviewer and food writer for the Los Angeles Times, LA Weekly and other outlets.

Also slated for April release is poet Dana Levin’s fifth collection, "Now Do You Know Where You Are," which investigates how great change calls the soul out “to be a messenger—to record whatever wanted to stream through.”

As in 2021, the conference will be held in the city of Napa at the main campus of sponsor institution Napa Valley College. A slate of literary lectures and evening readings on campus will be open to the public during the conference week.

“When the conference began in 1981, it was held on the main NVC campus, so this marks a return to our Napa roots,” said Pneuman.

The full list of faculty for the conference follows.

Poetry

• Jane Hirshfield, a former chancellor of the Academy of American Poets and the founder of Poets For Science, is the author of nine collections of poetry, including most recently Ledger. Her books have received the Poetry Center Book Award and the California Book Award; The Beauty was long-listed for the National Book Award.

• Major Jackson has authored five books of poetry, including "The Absurd Man," "Roll Deep," "Holding Company," "Hoops" and "Leaving Saturn," which won the Cave Canem Poetry Prize for a first book of poems. He is the author of the essay collection "A Beat Beyond: Selected Prose of Major Jackson."

• Levin’s four previous books are In the Surgical Theatre, chosen by Louise Glück for the 1999 American Poetry Review/Honickman First Book Prize; Wedding Day; Sky Burial; and Banana Palace.

• Patricia Smith is the award-winning author of eight books of poetry, including Pulitzer Prize finalist "Incendiary Art" and "Blood Dazzler," a National Book Award finalist. She has authored and edited poetry, fiction, children’s books, and nonfiction, including the history "Africans in America." Smith is a four-time individual champion of the National Poetry Slam.

Fiction

• Kevin Brockmeier is the author of "The Ghost Variations: One Hundred Stories" and the novels "The Illumination," "The Brief History of the Dead" and "The Truth About Celia," along with two short story collections, two children’s novels, and a memoir of his seventh-grade year called "A Few Seconds of Radiant Filmstrip."

• Lan Samantha Chang has written three books in addition to "The Family Chao": the critically-acclaimed novella "All Is Forgotten, Nothing Is Lost"; the novel "Inheritance"; and "Hunger: A Novella and Stories." She directs the Iowa Writers’ Workshop.

• Michelle Huneven’s previous novels are "Round Rock," "Jamesland," "Blame" and "Off Course."

• ZZ Packer is a contributor to The 1619 Project anthology, and is at work on a forthcoming nonfiction book about the death of Breonna Taylor. Her short story collection, "Drinking Coffee Elsewhere" was a Today Show book club selection, a New York Times Notable Book, winner of a Commonwealth Club Fiction Award and an Alex Award, and a PEN/Faulkner Award finalist.

Translation

Forrest Gander is a poet, translator, essayist, and novelist. His translations include "Alice Iris Red Horse: Poems of Gozo Yoshimasu"; "Then Come Back: The Lost Neruda Poems"; and "Fungus Skull Eye Wing: Selected Poems of Alfonso D'Aquino". His most recent anthologies are "Pinholes in the Night: Essential Poems from Latin America" and "Panic Cure: Poems from Spain for the 21st Century". Gander’s poetry book "Be With" won the 2019 Pulitzer Prize.