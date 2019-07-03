Robert K. Koslowsky’s new book, "The Tubbs Fire – A Story of Survival and Recovery," recounts his family’s harrowing escape from California's wildfires.
"The Tubbs Fire – A Story of Survival and Recovery," describes the Koslowsky family’s journey to recovery as they dealt with obstacles that lead to their decision to abandon their Santa Rosa homestead.
Koslowsky spent three decades in high technology with a focus on leading-edge telecommunications and solar energy solutions. After graduating from the University of Manitoba, he worked for Nortel Networks, startup Cerent Corp., and then Cisco Systems. He also consulted with startups PVI (later renamed Enphase Energy) and Cyan, which was acquired by Ciena.
His first book in 2004 was titled "A World Perspective through 21st Century Eyes." In 2014, he published "The Upstart Startup: How Cerent Transformed Cisco" and in 2016, he published his first nove, "Breach of Trust: A Laura Paige Mystery."