 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
New COVID-19 cases plunge, Napa County reports

New COVID-19 cases plunge, Napa County reports

COVID-19 image
Dreamstime

Napa County reported just two new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, the lowest one-day total in 14 weeks.

The last time there were as few as two cases was June 11, before the county began nearly three months of double-digit daily increases.

On Tuesday, the Napa County Board of Supervisors acknowledged recent success in reducing COVID spread and said this could result in the county moving from red to orange in the state's rating system, allowing expansion of business openings.

The two new cases pushed the county's total since March to 1,652 cases. Of these, 385 cases are active, 1,254 cases have recovered and 13 people have died.

There were three people hospitalized, the county said Wednesday. This is unchanged from Tuesday's report.

Napa County is encouraging people to get tested for the coronavirus

To sign up for a COVID-19 test, visit: projectbaseline.com/study/covid-19/

Napa County coronavirus demographics can be found online at countyofnapa.org/coronavirus.

Watch Now: Napa County coronavirus testing site volunteers discuss their work

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

City Editor

Kevin has been city editor since September 2010. He joined the Register in 1973 as a reporter. He covered Napa City Hall and assorted other beats over the years. Kevin has been writing his Napa Journal column on Sundays since 1989.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News