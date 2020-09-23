New COVID-19 cases plunge, Napa County reports

Napa County reported just two new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, the lowest one-day total in 14 weeks.

The last time there were as few as two cases was June 11, before the county began nearly three months of double-digit daily increases.

On Tuesday, the Napa County Board of Supervisors acknowledged recent success in reducing COVID spread and said this could result in the county moving from red to orange in the state's rating system, allowing expansion of business openings.

The two new cases pushed the county's total since March to 1,652 cases. Of these, 385 cases are active, 1,254 cases have recovered and 13 people have died.

There were three people hospitalized, the county said Wednesday. This is unchanged from Tuesday's report.

Napa County is encouraging people to get tested for the coronavirus

To sign up for a COVID-19 test, visit: projectbaseline.com/study/covid-19/