New Music Decanted artist Jennifer Hunt performs a solo flute recital at the Loretta C. Silvagni Recital Hall at Napa Valley College’s Performing Arts Center at 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 27.
She will perform the same recital at Paulin Hall at Pacific Union College at 3 p.m. on Sunday, April 28.
Hunt pursues a versatile musical life as a performer and educator. She has played flute and piccolo with the Russian National Orchestra, Hartford Opera Theater, Montana Lyric Opera, Oakland Symphony, and Symphony Napa Valley and has been featured on National Public Radio.
She is adjunct faculty at Pacific Union College and Napa Valley College and an artist partner at Willow Elementary School. She also travels around the country as a trainer for Leonard Bernstein’s Artful Learning education model. While she is primarily classically trained, Jennifer enjoys playing jazz, bluegrass, Irish, Peruvian and American folk music. She teaches flute and piano privately. Visit her website at JenniferHuntFlute.com.
New Music Decanted is a new nonprofit concert series with its core ensemble based in Napa. Collaborators from across the country come together to play cutting-edge new “classical” music, usually by living composers. Prefacing the concerts, the New Music Decanted podcast and YouTube channel will give concertgoers a glimpse into the composers’ minds, the performers’ process, and the qualities that makes the chosen music remarkable.
The program will consist of Telemann Fantasies for solo flute paired with contemporary counterparts. Both innovative and revolutionary for their time, the Telemann Fantasias for solo flute explore the complete range of the flute during the Baroque period through diverse forms, rhythms, dances, and multiple-voice layerings. Each fantasy on this program has been paired with a contemporary work that matches it in one or more musical elements. The audience will be given notes on what to listen for within each pairing in this diverse tour of solo flute repertoire.
Tickets for the April 27 performance at Napa Valley College are $10 at the door for anyone over 12 years old and free for those under 12. Loretta C. Silvagni Recital Hall is located in the Performing Arts Center of Napa Valley College at 2277 Napa Vallejo Highway.
There is no charge for admission to the April 28 Pacific Union College performance in Paulin Hall at 1 Angwin Ave., Angwin.
For more details as well as educational blogs, podcasts and videos about upcoming performances, visit NewMusicDecanted.org.