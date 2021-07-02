New Napans mourn loss of their Great Danes

Cottrell could not be immediately reached to comment on this story. VIP Pet Delivery’s website and Facebook page have been disabled. The Nakomotos could not be immediately reached to comment on this story.

However, in an interview with ksnt.com of Topeka, Kansas, Cottrell told the news station, “I really f***ed up, I messed up for lack of better words,” she said. “I wish I would’ve never hired anyone else but my family to do anything else for me.”

Adding to the trauma and confusion, it turns out that the dogs had yet to be cremated.

“That was great news because then we could find out how they died,” said Bill. Results from a necropsy are expected in the coming weeks.

“The most disturbing thing is that we never received a call your dogs are in distress,” said Bill. If they had known, they would have done whatever it took to go to the dogs or get help.

The Ervins said they also have other suspicions. They think Cottrell was going to drive the dogs herself but decided to outsource it to yet another company. They don’t believe the driver was the real Shawn.