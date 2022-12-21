New Years Eve in Napa Valley

Here’s a round-up of New Year’s Eve dinners and parties in Napa Valley. Be sure to check and make reservations as many places will be selling out.

New Year’s Eve Parties

New Year’s with Brian Culbertson at Blue Note, Dec. 29 to 31, is sold out.

Les Claypool’s Bastard Jazz with Vinnie Colaiuta, Skerik and Mike Dillon come to the JaM Cellars Ballroom for New Year’s parties on Dec. 30 and 31.

Tickets are $65 to $99 on Dec. 30 and $89 to $155 on New Year’s Eve. Tickets are on sale at www.bluenotenapa.com.

Blue Note, 1030 Main St., Napa

Be Bubbly: A Golden Speakeasy New Year’s Eve Bash features all Roederer bubbles from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.

They will be pouring L’Ermitage, 242, Brut Rosé, Vintage and Cristal by the bottle and glass will offer a small bites menu. DJ Jerry Ross will be spinning his custom mix.

Tickets are $60 at www.exploretock.com with a welcome pour and New Year’s toast.

Be Bubbly Napa, 1407 Second St., Napa

Carneros Resort and Spa

Carneros Resort and Spa’s annual New Year’s Eve celebration will include chef stations, an open bar, music by famed DJ Nicole Leone and endless bubbles.

The event will be from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m., and tickets are available for purchase here.

JaM Cellars is sold out but there is a waitlist, jamcellars.com, 707-265-7577

— Mansion at Silverado Resort hosts a New Year’s Eve Party from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.

The evening includes hors d’oeuvres including oysters on the half shell with Champagne mignonette, pork belly bao buns, Kobe beef tartare, lamb chops with mint pistou and olive tapenade, tempura mushrooms, caviar and blini, cheese, charcuterie and assorted artisan flatbreads, plus macarons, petit fours and truffles. The bar package featuring well drinks and bottles of Champagne will be for sale. Entertainment provided by DJs along with a celebratory balloon drop at midnight.

The price is $150 per person. Guests must be 21 or older with ID. Reserve at www.silverdoresort.com

— Stanly Ranch: Toast to new beginnings with live entertainment, dancing, late night bites, and a Champagne tower at Stanly Ranch’s inaugural New Year’s Eve party. There will be a photo booth, a celebratory balloon drop and a group toast to the New Year.

Tickets are $125 a person including light bites and two glasses of sparkling wine. It takes place from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. in the Garden House. Book at www.exploretock.com

Stanly Ranch, 200 Stanly Crossroad, Napa

— Napario will host a Gold Rush-themed party for New Year’s Eve from 7 p.m. to 2 a.m. with appetizers, dinner and dessert table (vegetarian and vegan options available). Live music includes a guitarist, a classic American band and a Bay Area DJ. Among the guests are miniature horses from SpiritHorse.

The price is $225 per person at www.napariogoldrush.com. 21 and over only. It includes two complimentary drinks.

NapaRio will donate to programs to benefit children, SpiritHorse Therapeutic Riding Center in Napa and American Canyon, UCSF San Francisco Oncology Children’s Department and Sons & Daughters of Italy Scholarship Program.

Napario, 943 Water St., Napa, 707-927-5825, 415-632-8880 (text), events.napario@gmail.com

— The Saint in St. Helena throws a Speakeasy New Year’s Eve Party from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.

DJ Dorn will play all genres of dance tunes, remixes, techno-swing, and more while guests enjoy bubbles, Prohibition-era cocktails and a midnight toast.

A password is required for entry and advance tickets are required for $55 per person at www.thesaintnapavalley.com/event-tickets. Limited VIP reserved tables are available.

The Saint, 1351 Main St., St. Helena, 707-302 5130

Dinners

Napa

Open on New Year’s Eve

Alba at River Terrace Inn, 7-10:30 a.m., 4:30-9 p.m.

Allegria

Anette’s (both locations) 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Aroma

Avow

Azzurro Pizzeria e Enoteca

Bank Cafe & Bar at The Westin Verasa

Barnhouse Napa Brews

Bear at Stanly Ranch

Big D Burgers

Bistro Don Giovanni

Boon Fly Café at Carneros Resort

Bounty Hunter Wine Bar & Smokin BBQ

C Casa

Cadet

Charlie Palmer, closes at 6 p.m.

CIA at Copia

Compline Restaurant

Contimo Eats, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Crush Lounge at The Meritage Resort

Dickey’s Barbecue Pit

Eiko’s, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4 to 10 p.m.

Entrecote Argentinian restaurant

Filippi’s: Noon to 8 p.m.

Hog Island Oyster: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Kitchen Doo:r Normal hours, normal menu

La Cheve Bakery and Brews

La Toque

Napa Coffee Valley Roaster, 6:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Napa General Store: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Napa Palisades Saloon

Napkins Bar & Grill

Norman Rose Tavern

Osha Thai, open 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Oxbow Public Market Close at 8 p.m.

Pasta Prego

The Q

Red Rock Cafe & Back Door BBQ open until 6:30 p.m.

Sky & Vine closes at 3 p.m.

Sweetie Pies, 6:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Tarla Grill

ZuZu

The details:

Carneros Resort and Spa offers a five-course New Year’s Eve tasting menu by Farm chef John Carney.

The 8:30 p.m. dining experience will feature the restaurant’s cocktail and wine list, including by-the-glass Perrier-Jouët Belle Epoque, a complimentary glass of G.H. Mumm Champagne, live music and party favors.

Seating is available at 5:30 p.m. ($125 per person) or 8:30 p.m. ($175 per person). www.carnerosresort.com

Compline is open for its standard menu on New Year’s Eve, but Chef Jammir will also be offering a few specials for the holiday, including her Beef Wellington with Winter Truffle Jus for two.

Compline Restaurant 1300 First St. #312, Napa, 707-492-8150

Napa Valley Bistro will serve an a la carte menu with many specials added for New Year’s Eve including Buckley Bay Kumamoto oysters, fresh Maine lobster bisque, Bistro Surf ‘N’ Turf with a Cabernet reduction, smoked Sonoma duck breast and Cabernet braised short ribs & ricotta ravioli, www.napavalleybistro.com

La Toque

In light of continuing concern with the pandemic, La Toque will forgo tightly packed boisterous crowd of revelers in favor of a more intimate evening. Reservations will be strictly limited and are staggered from 7:30 to 9 p.m., with each party at their own table.

They’ll serve an opulent seven-course tasting menu beginning with Champagne and caviar plus offer party favors, and for those there at midnight, more great Champagne to ring in the New Year.

The menu is never truly finalized until about a week before, but they have a pretty solid draft shaping up already with Ossetra caviar, fresh black truffles, prime beef rib cap and fresh seafood.

Dinner is $450+ per person. Optional wine pairings will be $200+ per person.

Reserve at latoque.com.

Meritage Resort and Spa

Guests are invited to ring in 2023 with a number of festive events featuring a gourmet dinner, live music, celebratory drinks and a ceremonial ball drop.

The Village Bistro will feature a multicourse wine dinner for $190 per person.

Trinitas Winemaker’s Dinner at Meritage pairs its wines with a five-course meal in the Estate Cave.

The menu includes Dungeness crab salad, creamy celery root and leek soup, duck confit raviolo, American Wagyu New York, and Black Forest layer cake.

Tickets are $350 and include admission to the New Year’s Eve Party, after-party and live band. www.cellarpass.com

After-Party Ticket in the Meritage Ballroom features a balloon drop, a toast of bubbly and live music.

The Meritage Resort and Spa, 707-251-3041, 866-370-6272

Osha Napa: Executive chef Lalita Souksamlane has crafted a 10-course set menu including lobster tail, Kobe beef and lemongrass seabass. The evening will feature cocktails and wine pairings, an early New Year’s Eve countdown and a Champagne toast after dinner.

The cost is $175. For reservations, call the restaurant directly at 707-253-8880 or email oshanapa@gmail.com. oshathai.com/napa

Silverado Resort & Spa will serve a five-course New Year’s Eve dinner at The Grill from 5 to 9 p.m. The Grill Bar will stay open until 1 a.m.

The cost is $150 per person. Reserve at OpenTable.com.

Bear restaurant at Stanly Ranch will offer an eight-course prix fixe dinner and wine pairing.

Seating available from 5 to 10 p.m. Bear Bar open until midnight.

The price is $250 and $105 for wine pairing or $350 for the prix fixe dinner and New Year’s Eve party. Email stn.bear@aubergeresorts.com, call 707-699-6250 or visit new-years-eve-on-the-ranch

Waterfront Seafood Grill will be open on New Year’s Eve for lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and dinner from 5 to 9:30 p.m. They will also have a special menu for dinner. Reservations can be made only by calling the restaurant at 707-699-2452.

Yountville, Oakville and Rutherford

Open on New Year’s Eve

Ad Hoc

Bistro Jeanty

Bottega

Bouchon Bakery

Bouchon Bistro

Brix Restaurant and Gardens

Coqueta Napa Valley

Kelly’s Filling Station & Wine Shop

Lucy Restaurant & Bar

Mustards Grill

Oakville Grocery

R + D Kitchen

Ranch Market Too

RH Yountville

Rutherford Grill

The details

Bouchon Bistro serves a three-course prix fixe with Champagne, caviar, lobster and black winter truffles. See menu at www.thomaskeller.com The price is $225 per person. www.thomaskeller.com

Lucy’s Restaurant at Bardessono will have two New Year’s Eve special menus:

First seating menu at 5:30 p.m. This meal consists of three courses for $175 per person.

Gala seating menu at 9 p.m. This prix-fixe meal contains five courses for $265:

Lucy’s Restaurant at Bardessono, 6526 Yount St, Yountville, 707-204-6030.

St. Helena

Open on New Year’s Eve

Acacia House, open for dinner

Ana’s Cantina

Brasswood Bar + Kitchen

The Charter Oak

Clif Family Bruschetteria Food Truck

Crisp Kitchen & Juice

Farmstead at LMR

Forum at Meadowood

Gillwoods Café

Goose & Gander

Gott’s Roadside

Harvest Table

Himalayan Sherpa Kitchen

La Prima Pizza

Market Restaurant, open noon to 9 p.m.

Model Bakery

Pizzeria Tra Vigne, open until 8 p.m.

Press

St. Helena Bistro

The Station

Villa Corona open until 4 p.m.

The details

Acacia House will have a special tasting menu prepared by chef and “Top Chef Masters” winner Chris Cosentino. Indoor and outdoor, heated porch dining available from 5 to 9 p.m. See menu at Acacia New Year Eve.

The price is $175 per person, acaciahouserestaurant.com

Auberge du Soleil: Choose from three, four or six courses, each paired with wines. Advance reservations required at www.opentable.com.mx, aubergeresorts.com/aubergedusoleil

Goose & Gander: New Year’s Eve Supper Club and Speakeasy with live Ragtime music by jazz pianist Mike Greensill at the Supper Club. Speakeasy in downstairs bar. The cost is $195 per person, $95 for optional wine pairing.

Press ends the year with a decadent seven-course menu highlighting Press favorites and seasonal creations including sesame crisp, musque de Provence bisque, King Crab raviolo, black truffle risotto, and American Wagyu eye of ribeye.

The Press wine team will select pairings from the award-winning list for the evening to complement these dishes. This event is ⁠$250 per person (not including tax/gratuity). Reservations can be made on Tock.

Calistoga

Open on New Year’s Eve

Auro in Four Seasons

Calistoga Inn & Brewery

Calistoga Thai Kitchen

Fleetwood

House of Better

Hydro Bar

Johnny’s

Mangia Mi

Pacifico

Palisade

Sam’s Social Club

Sushi Mambo

Truss in Four Seasons

The details

Auro at Four Seasons: Executive chef Rogelio prepares a celebratory prix-fixe menu with an early seating from 5-7 p.m. for a four-course menu or late seating from 7-10 p.m. for a six-course menu. Wine pairings and menu enhancements are available for an additional cost.

Four Seasons, 400 Silverado Trail, Calistoga, www.fourseasons.com/napavalley

New Year’s Day events in Napa Valley

Napa

Open New Year’s Day

Alba Restaurant at River Terrace Inn, holiday brunch, 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Allegria

Anette’s Oxbow only

Barnhouse Napa

Charlie Palmer

Compline Restaurant

Filippi’s Noon—8 p.m.

Kitchen Door close at 3 p.m.

Napa General Store 8 to 4 p.m.

Napa Palisades 9:30 to 10 p.m.

Norman Rose

The Q

Sky & Vine

Sweetie Pies 6:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Tarla Grill

Open on New Year’s Day in Yountville

Bottega

Coqueta Napa Valley

Kelly’s Filling Station & Wine Shop

Oakville Grocery

Ranch Market Too!

St. Helena

Open on New Year’s Day

Acacia House

Auberge

Brasswood Bar+Kitchen+Bakery

The Charter Oak

Clif Family Bruschetteria Food Truck

Farmstead at Long Meadow Ranch

Forum at Meadowood

Gillwoods Café

Goose & Gander

Gott’s Roadside

Harvest Table

Himalayan Sherpa Kitchen

La Prima Pizza

St. Helena Bistro

The Station

The details

Auberge du Soleil will serve a New Year’s Day Brunch on the Terrace. Revisit your resolutions over your first three-course dining experience of 2023. Advance reservations are required.

Auberge du Soleil, 180 Rutherford Hill Road, Rutherford, aubergeresorts.com/aubergedusoleil, 800-348-5406

Harvest Table will serve brunch from 11:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

The price is $110+ per person

One Main Street, St. Helena, www.harvestinn.com

Clif Family Winery‘s annual RejuVINation brunch features espresso beverages, an indulgent menu from the Clif Family Food Truck and Clif Family wine pairings.

Regular food truck menu items will also be available

The RejuVINation Brunch menu and wine orders will be available Sunday, Jan. 1 from 11:30 a.m.to 4 p.m. for curbside pickup and in person dinning.

For dine in and wine tasting, advanced reservations are encouraged. Contact Clif Family Winery at 707-968-0625 or email wineryexperience@cliffamily.com.

Calistoga

Open New Year’s Day

Calistoga Inn & Brewery

Calistoga Thai kitchen

House of Better

Hydro Bar

Pacifico

Palisades

Sam’s Social Club

Solbar

Truss in Four Seasons

