Saturday, December 31:

End the year with a decadent 7-course New Year’s Eve menu highlighting PRESS favorites and unique seasonal creations including Sesame Crisp, Musque de Provence Bisque, King Crab Raviolo, Black Truffle Risotto, and American Wagyu Eye of Ribeye to round out the offerings. The PRESS wine team will select pairings from the award-winning list for the evening to complement these delicious dishes. This event is ⁠$250 per person (not including tax/gratuity).

PRESS is located at 587 St. Helena Highway in St. Helena. The restaurant is open nightly Sunday through Thursday from 5pm - 8:30pm, and Friday and Saturday from 5pm - 9:30pm. Reservations can be made on TOCK.

An Insider’s Look at Napa Valley New Year’s Eve 2022

New Year’s Eve in Napa Valley

Dinners

Napa

Openo n New Year’s Eve in Napa

Alba at River Terrace Inn 7-10:30 a.m., 4:30-9 p.m.

Allegria

Anette's (both locations) 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Aroma

Avow

Azzurro Pizzeria e Enoteca

Bank Cafe & Bar at The Westin Verasa

Barnhouse Napa Brews

Bear at Stanly Ranch

Big D Burgers

Bistro Don Giovanni

Boon Fly Café at Carneros Resort

Bounty Hunter Wine Bar & Smokin BBQ

C Casa

Cadet

Charlie Palmer Closes at 6 p.m.

Compline Restaurant

Contimo Eats 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Crush Lounge at The Meritage Resort

Dickey's Barbecue Pit

Eiko's 11 a.m.-2 p.m. and 4 to 10 p.m.

Filippi's Noon - 8 p.m.

Hog Island Oyster 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Kitchen Door Normal hours, normal menu

La Cheve Bakery and Brews

La Toque

Napa Coffee Valley Roaster 6:30 a.m.- 1 p.m.

Napa General Store 11:30 a.m.- 1 p.m.

Napa Palisades Saloon

Napkins Bar & Grill

Norman Rose Tavern

Osha Thai open 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Oxbow Public Market Close at 8 p.m.

Pasta Prego

The Q

Red Rock Cafe & Back Door BBQ open until 6:30 p.m.

Sky & Vine Closes at 3 p.m.

Sweetie Pies 6:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Tarla Grill

Closed on New Year’s Eve

Angle

Ben & Jerry's

Bounty Hunter

Bear at Stanly Ranch, Auberge Resorts Collection

Bear will offer an eight course prix fixe dinner and wine pairing. Menu highlights from Chef Garrison Price include Kumamoto oysters, diver scallop crudo, duck tortellini, wild striped bass and more.

A vegetarian and vegan menu will also be availablet. Seatings will take place from 5 to 10 p.m. and will cost $250 a person. Make reservations at resy.com.

Bear at Stanly Ranch, 200 Stanly Crossroad, Napa

Carneros Resort and Spa

Guests and locals can enjoy a five-course New Year’s Eve tasting menu by Farm chef John Carney.

The 8:30 p.m. dining experience will feature the restaurant’s extensive cocktail and wine list, including by-the-glass Perrier-Jouët Belle Epoque, a complimentary glass of G.H. Mumm Champagne, live music and party favors.

Seating is available at 5:30 p.m. ($125 per person) or 8:30 p.m. ($175 per person).

Find more details on Carneros Resort and Spa’s holiday programming here.

La Toque

In light of continuing concern with the pandemic, La Toque will forgo tightly packed boisterous crowd of revelers in favor of a more intimate evening. Reservations will be strictly limited and are staggered from 7:30 to 9 p.m., with each party seated at their own table.

They’ll serve an opulent seven-course tasting menu beginning with Champagne and caviar plus offer party favors, and for those there at midnight, more great Champagne to ring in the New Year.

The menu is never truly finalized until about a week before, but they have a pretty solid draft shaping up already with Ossetra caviar, fresh black truffles, meltingly tender prime beef rib cap and fresh seafood.

Dinner is $450++ per person. Optional wine pairings will be $200++ per person.

Reserve at https://latoque.com/#NYE.

Silverado Resort & Spa

Silverado Resort & Spa will serve a five-course New Year’s Eve dinner at The Grill from 5 to 9 p.m. The Grill Bar will stay open until 1 a.m.

The Grill will be serving a festive five-course dinner:

First course: Hen Pen egg raviolo with spinach, ricotta and Meyer lemon beurre blanc.

Second course: Brussels sprouts leaf salad with ricotta salata.

Third course (choice)

• Dry-aged ribeye with crème fraîche potato puree, chanterelle mushrooms, broccolini and Bordelaise

• Chilean sea bass with manilla clams, mirepoix and lemon cream

• Ricotta tortellini accompanied by foraged mushrooms, balsamic braised shallots, black truffle and beurre blanc

• Pistachio-crusted rack of lamb with goat cheese potato gratin, ginger-glazed heirloom carrots and natural jus

Course four: Taleggio tart

Sweet course (choice)

• Chocolate Decadence featuring cardamom cremeux, pistachio and crème fraîche

• Meyer Lemon Panna Cotta with preserved lemon curd, olive oil cake and pickled blueberries.

The cost is $150 per person. Reserve at OpenTable.com.

Compline

Compline is open for its standard menu on New Year's Eve, but Chef Jammir will also be offering a few specials for the holiday, including her Beef Wellington with Winter Truffle Jus for two.

Compline Restaurant 1300 First St. #312, Napa, 707-492-8150

Napa Valley Bistro

Napa Valley Bistro will serve an a la carte menu with many specials added for New Year’s Eve. Here are the specials::

First course

• Buckley Bay Kumamoto oysters on the half shell (six) - grilled onion mignonette $20

• Fresh Maine lobster bisque - cream, brandy, parsley $9/13

• Ahi tuna poke avocado, cucumbers, mango, toasted wonton, yuzu-truffle vinaigrette $20

• Fresh Maine lobster and Dungeness crab salad romaine, avocado, green beans, farm egg, cucumber, tomato, radish, Bistro dressing $25

Main course

• Bistro Surf ‘N’ Turf - filet mignon, Maine lobster tail, buttermilk mashed potatoes, broccolini, Cabernet reduction $46

• Creekstone Farms rib eye steak - white truffle fries, wild arugula, watercress & fennel salad, Gorgonzola butter $44

• Smoked Sonoma duck breast - thyme-sage risotto, roasted root vegetables, orange-honey herb jus $39

• Cabernet braised short ribs & ricotta ravioli – wild mushrooms, Sweet 100’s tomatoes, thyme sage reduction $39

Napa Valley Bistro, 975 Clinton St., Napa, www.napavalleybistro.com

Osha Napa

Ring in the New Year with a chef’s table experience at Osha Napa on Saturday, Dec. 31 at 6 p.m.

Executive Chef Lalita Souksamlane has crafted a 10-course set menu with premium selections including lobster tail, Kobe beef and lemongrass seabass to help you ring in 2023 with style.

The evening will feature cocktails and wine pairings, an early New Year’s Eve countdown and a Champagne toast after dinner.

The cost is $175. For reservations, call the restaurant directly at 707-253-8880 or email oshanapa@gmail.com.

Osha Thai, 1142 Main St., Napa, oshathai.com/napa

Trinitas Winemaker's Dinner

An unforgettable evening awaits you at the Meritage Resort’s New Year’s Eve Winemaker's Dinner. Share a toast, dance the night away, and a raise of glass of Trinitas Cellars to memories that will last a lifetime.

This candlelight experience pairs its wines with a five-course meal, all within the elegant ambiance of the resort’s Estate Cave.

The menu includes Dungeness crab salad, creamy celery root & leek soup, duck confit raviolo, American Wagyu New York, and Black Forest layer cake.

Tickets are $350 and include admission to the New Year’s Eve Party, after-party and live band. www.cellarpass.com

The Meritage Resort and Spa, 875 Bordeaux Way, Napa, 707-251-3041

Waterfront Seafood Grill

The Waterfront Seafood Grill will be open on New Year's Eve for lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and dinner from 5 to 9:30 p.m. They will also have a special menu for dinner. Reservations can be made only by calling the restaurant at 707-699-2452.

Waterfront Seafood Grill, 720 Main St, Napa, www.waterfrontseafoodgrill.com

Yountville, Oakville and Rutherford

Open on New Year’s Eve

Ad Hoc

Bistro Jeanty

Bottega

Bouchon Bakery

Bouchon Bistro

Brix Restaurant and Gardens

Coqueta Napa Valley

Kelly’s Filling Station & Wine Shop

Lucy Restaurant & Bar

Mustards Grill

Oakville Grocery

R + D Kitchen

Ranch Market Too**

RH Yountville

Rutherford Grill

Lucy’s Restaurant at Bardessono

Lucy’s Restaurant will have two New Year’s Eve special menu:

First seating menu at 5:30 p.m. This meal consists of three courses for $175 per person.

The first course has options of tuna tartare with Meyer lemon and caviar, oysters and lobster gratinee, or celery, chestnut & apple soup with black truffle and fines herbes Chantilly.

The second, main course has choices of sauteed Alaskan halibut with potato mousseline, chanterelles, butter lettuce and beurre rouge, a prime beef striploin with winter vegetable and black truffle ‘shepherd’s pie’, or winter squash risotto with Perigord black truffle and broccoli-walnut pesto.

Dessert has choices of chocolate & passionfruit bombe or warm pear-quince sticky toffee pudding cake.

Gala seating menu at 9 p.m. This prix-fixe meal contains five courses for $265:

• First course: Tuna, Meyer lemon and caviar parfait with brioche or oyster and lobster gratinee or sea scallop crudo with green apple and miso

• Second course: Black truffle ‘soup dumpling’, duck confit, consomme

• Third course: Turbot en ecailles de pommes de terre, mousseline aux chanterelles et aux herbes, butter lettuce, beurre rouge

• Fourth course: Dry-aged beef striploin, braised oxtail, black truffle and winter vegetable parmentier, baby winter vegetables

• Dessert: Chocolate and passionfruit bombe and warm pear-quince sticky toffee pudding cake

Lucy’s Restaurant at Bardessono, 6526 Yount St, Yountville, 707-204-6030.

St. Helena

Open on New Year’s Eve

Acacia House open for dinner

Ana's Cantina

Brasswood Bar + Kitchen

The Charter Oak

Clif Family Bruschetteria Food Truck

Crisp Kitchen & Juice

Farmstead at LMR

Forum at Meadowood

Gillwoods Café

Goose & Gander

Gott's Roadside

Harvest Table

Himalayan Sherpa Kitchen

La Prima Pizza

Market Restaurant

Model Bakery

Pizzeria Tra Vigne Open until 8 p.m.

Press

St. Helena Bistro

The Station

Villa Corona open until 4 p.m.

Closed on New Year’s Eve

Cook

Gatehouse Restaurant

Auberge du Soleil

Ring in 2023 with dinner in The Restaurant on New Year's Eve. Choose from three, four or six courses, each paired with wines.

Advance reservations required.

/www.opentable.com.mx

Auberge du Soleil, 180 Rutherford Hill Rd., Rutherford, aubergeresorts.com/aubergedusoleil, 800-348-5406

Goose & Gander

New Year's Eve Supper Club and Speakeasy with live Ragtime music by jazz pianist Mike Greensill at the Supper Club. Speakeasy in downstairs bar.

First course (choice)

• Ossetra caviar $115 addition ~ 30 grams

• Dungeness crab salad

• Mushroom & burrata toast

Second course (choice)

• Mushroom soup ‘gone wild.’ Add Périgord truffle ~ $35

• Spanish Octopus & Chorizo

• Wood grilled diver scallops $25 supplement, $40 addition

• Cauliflower purée, Maitake mushroom

Third course (choice)

• Pickled beet salad

• Lacinato kale salad

Fourth course (choice)

• Wood-grilled Copper Creek filet mignon

• Grilled Maine halibut

• Seared Maple Leaf Farms duck breast

• Potato gnocchi. Add Périgord truffle ~ $35

Fifth course (choice)

• My Mama’s key lime pie

• Flourless chocolate cake

• Pumpkin Basque style cheesecake

The cost is $195 per person, $95 for optional wine pairing.

Goose & Gander, 1245 Spring St., St. Helena, www.goosegander.com, 707-967-8779

Calistoga

Open on New Year’s Eve in Calistoga

Auro in Four Seasons

Calistoga Inn & Brewery

Calistoga Thai Kitchen

Fleetwood

House of Better

Hydro Bar

Johnny’s

Mangia Mi

Pacifico

Palisade

Sam’s Social Club

Sushi Mambo

Truss in Four Seasons

Auro at Four Seasons

New Year’s Eve at newly opened Auro in the Four Seasons, executive chef Rogelio prepares a celebratory prix-fixe menu with an early seating from 5-7 p.m. featuring a four-course menu or late seating from 7-10 p.m. featuring a six-course menu. Wine pairings and menu enhancements are available for an additional cost.

Four Seasons, 400 Silverado Trail, Calistoga, www.fourseasons.com/napavalley

New Year’s Eve Parties

New Year's with Brian Culbertson at Blue Note

Don't miss the party of the year with Brian Culbertson at the Blue Note, Dec. 29 to 31.

Over the course of crafting a 25-album catalog and architecting nearly 40 Billboard No. 1 singles as a multi-instrumentalist, songwriter and producer, Culbertson has charted his own unique course in music.

Special New Year’s Eve food and beverage menus will make it a night to remember.

Tickets are on sale now at www.bluenotenapa.com.

Blue Note, 1030 Main St., Napa

Les Claypool’s Bastard Jazz at JaM Ballroom

Les Claypool’s Bastard Jazz with Vinnie Colaiuta, Skerik and Mike Dillon come to the JaM Cellars Ballroom for New Year’s parties on Dec. 30 and 31.

He will ring in the New Year with the drummer Vinnie Colaiuta, saxophonist Skerik and percussionist Mike Dillon.

Les Claypool is one of the most unlikely success stories in entertainment history. His trademark voice, thumping bass lines, and unique worldview have become the calling cards for a number of wildly successful and influential albums in the last two decades, including albums with the seminal alt-rock band Primus.

Tickets are $65 to $99 on Dec. 30 and $89 to $155 on New Year’s Eve. Tickets are on sale at www.bluenotenapa.com. Blue Note, 1030 Main St., Napa

Carneros Resort and Spa

Visitors can dance their way into the New Year as the clock counts down to a champagne toast at midnight – all in the most spectacular wine country setting. Carneros Resort and Spa’s annual New Year’s Eve celebration will include decadent chef stations, an open bar, music by famed DJ Nicole Leone, and endless bubbles. The event will be from 8 p.m. – 1 a.m., and tickets are available for purchase here.

JaM Cellars

Ring in the new year with JaM Cellars with live music from Under The Tower from 10 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. Snag your seat by 8:30 p.m., enjoy some nibbles and good tunes before the Under The Tower hit the stage at 9 p.m.

A $40 event fee will be charged per person. It includes a welcome splash of Butter Bubbles and a splash of Toast Sparkling at midnight

You can buy wines by the glass or bottle, wine Jell-O shots and light bites

www.exploretock.com JaM Cellars, 1460 First St., Napa, jamcellars.com, 707-265-7577

Mansion at Silverado Resort

New Year’s Eve Party at the Mansion at Silverado Resort & Spa

Saturday, Dec. 31, from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.

A most elegant way to ring in 2023 is to party at the iconic Mansion at Silverado.

The evening includes tasting hors d’oeuvres including oysters on the half shell with champagne mignonette, pork belly bao buns with hoisin glaze and Fresno chili, Kobe beef tartare, lamb chops with mint pistou and olive tapenade, tempura mushrooms, caviar and blini, cheese and charcuterie with traditional accoutrements and assorted artisan flatbreads.

For a sweet beginning to the new year are selected macarons, petit fours and truffles. The bar package featuring well drinks and bottles of champagne will be for sale. Entertainment provided by DJs along with a celebratory balloon drop at midnight.

The price is $150 per person. Guests must be 21 or older with ID. Reserve at www.silverdoresort.com

Stanly Ranch

Toast to new beginnings with live entertainment, dancing, late night bites, and a champagne tower at Stanly Ranch’s inaugural New Year’s Eve party. Guests will be encouraged to dress up and create lasting memories with a photo booth, a celebratory balloon drop, and a group toast to the New Year.

Tickets are $125 a person (including light bites and two glasses of sparkling wine) and will take place from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. in the Garden House. Book at www.exploretock.com

Stanly Ranch, Auberge Resorts Collection, 200 Stanly Crossroad, Napa

Napario Gold Rush 2023

Napario will host a Gold Rus- themed party for New Year’s Eve from 7 p.m. to 2: a.m.

Indulge in the savory appetizers, dinner and dessert table (vegetarian and vegan options available). Be entertained by the best live music including a guitarist, a classic American band and a famous Bay Area DJ. Be charmed by the miniature horses from SpiritHorse.

The price is $225 per person at www.napariogoldrush.com. 21 and over only. It includes two complimentary drinks of your choice.

NapaRio will donate to programs to benefit children, SpiritHorse Therapeutic Riding Center in Napa and American Canyon, UCSF San Francisco Oncology Children’s Department and Sons & Daughters of Italy Scholarship Program.

Napario, 943 Water St., Napa, 707-927-5825, 415-632-8880 (text), events.napario@gmail.com

The Saint

The Saint in St. Helena throws a Speakeasy New Year's Eve Party from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.

DJ Dorn will play all genres of dance tunes, remixes, techno-swing, and more while guests enjoy bubbles, Prohibition-era cocktails and a midnight toast.

A password is required for entry and advance tickets are required for $55 per person at www.thesaintnapavalley.com/event-tickets. Limited VIP reserved tables are available.

The Saint, 1351 Main St., St. Helena, 707-302 5130

New Year’s Day events in Napa Valley

Napa

Open New Year's Day in Napa

Alba Restaurant at River Terrace Inn 8-12:30

Allegria

Anette's Oxbow only

Barnhouse Napa

Charlie Palmer

Compline Restaurant

Filippi's Noon - 8 p.m.

Kitchen Door close at 3 p.m.

Napa General Store 8 to 4 p.m.

Napa Palisades 9:30 to 10 p.m.

Norman Rose

The Q

Sky & Vine

Sweetie Pies 6:30 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Tarla Grill

Closed New Year's Day in Napa

Angele

Ben & Jerry's

Bounty Hunter

Contimo Eats

Eiko's

Hog Island Oyster

Napa Coffee Valley Roaster

Oxbow Public Market

Pasta Prego

The Waterfront Seafood Grill

Yountville

Open on New Year’s Day in Yountville

Bottega

Coqueta Napa Valley

Kelly’s Filling Station & Wine Shop

Oakville Grocery

Ranch Market Too!

St. Helena

Open on New Year’s Day

Acacia House

Auberge

Brasswood Bar+Kitchen+Bakery

The Charter Oak

Clif Family Bruschetteria Food Truck

Farmstead at Long Meadow Ranch

Forum at Meadowood

Gillwoods Café

Goose & Gander

Gott's Roadside

Harvest Table

Himalayan Sherpa Kitchen

La Prima Pizza

St. Helena Bistro

The Station

Closed on New Year’s Day

CIA Gatehouse

Cook St. Helena

Crisp Kitchen & Juice

Market Restaurant

Model Bakery

Pizzeria Tra Vigne

Press

Villa Corona

Auberge

Start the year off right with New Year's Day Brunch on the Terrace at Auberge. Soak in the spectacular views, imbibe in an eye-opening Kir Royale Mimosa, or Bloody Mary, and revisit your resolutions over your first three-course dining experience of 2023.

Advance reservations are required.

Auberge du Soleil, 180 Rutherford Hill Rd., Rutherford, aubergeresorts.com/aubergedusoleil, 800-348-5406

RejuVINation Brunch at Clif Family

Clif Family Winery’s annual RejuVINation brunch features hand crafted espresso beverages, an indulgent brunch menu from the Clif Family Food Truck and delicious Clif Family wine pairings.

Menu items include:

• Avocado toast

• Hoppin’ John

• Home fry hash

• Smoked whitefish with farm brassicas

• Skillet cornbread with pimento cheese

• Cinnamon rolls

Regular Clif Family Bruschetteria Food Truck menu items will also be available featuring farm fresh, seasonal ingredients from its certified organic farm on Howell Mountain.

The RejuVINation Brunch menu and wine orders will be available Sunday, Jan. 1 from 11:30 a.m.to 4 p.m. for curbside pickup and in person dinning. Special menu items will be available until sold out.

For dine in and wine tasting, advanced reservations are encouraged. Contact Clif Family Winery at 707-968-0625 or email wineryexperience@cliffamily.com.

Calistoga

Open New Year’s Day in Calistoga

Calistoga Inn & Brewery

Calistoga Thai kitchen

House of Better

Hydro Bar

Pacifico

Palisades

Sam’s Social Club

Solbar

Truss in Four Seasons