Can pets get the coronavirus? Answers aren't crystal clear

It's possible that the virus found its way into the dog's mouth and nose through "environmental contamination" because the animal lives with someone who is infected, according to the report.

The dog is currently being quarantined under veterinary surveillance while more tests are done.

Scientists are still trying to pinpoint exactly how the coronavirus made its way into the human population, but they believe it was transmitted through an animal source.

As of now, the closest match to the human coronavirus has been found in bats in China's Wuhan province.

Historically, influenza viruses including H1N1 are more likely to jump between species than are coronaviruses such as the one causing COVID-19, said , who studies infectious diseases of dogs and cats at UC Davis.

"Coronaviruses can also move from animals to humans, as appears to have occurred in the recent outbreak, but this is less common than with influenza," Sykes said.

One reason why influenza viruses are more adept at jumping between species is that they can mutate large parts of their genome at once, rather than just one single point mutation at a time, Löhr said. This allows them to adapt quickly to a new host.