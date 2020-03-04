Chris Coursey stakes out lead over Shirlee Zane in hotly contested race for Sonoma County supervisor

Former Santa Rosa Mayor Chris Coursey staked a wide lead late Tuesday in his insurgent bid to unseat longtime Sonoma County Supervisor Shirlee Zane, with partial returns setting the stage for an extraordinary outcome in the divisive race between two former political allies.

Coursey had 55% of the vote to Zane's 44%, a margin that widened as more results were released throughout the night. Zane's camp was not prepared to concede, waiting on tens of thousands of untallied ballots that could make up two-thirds of the vote.

A win by Coursey would mark the first toppling of an incumbent on the Board of Supervisors in 36 years.

"The mood here is very upbeat, but it was upbeat when there were 600 votes counted, too," Coursey said over the noise from his Third Street Aleworks party. "I'm feeling really good. There's a 10-point spread between me and the 12-year incumbent supervisor."

Zane did not return calls and text messages seeking comment late Tuesday. Hours earlier, she was hoping for a comeback.

"It's way too early to call," she said about 9 p.m. "We'll see what happens."