Chris Coursey stakes out lead over Shirlee Zane in hotly contested race for Sonoma County supervisor

Former Santa Rosa Mayor Chris Coursey staked a wide lead late Tuesday in his insurgent bid to unseat longtime Sonoma County Supervisor Shirlee Zane, with partial returns setting the stage for an extraordinary outcome in the divisive race between two former political allies.
Coursey had 55% of the vote to Zane's 44%, a margin that widened as more results were released throughout the night. Zane's camp was not prepared to concede, waiting on tens of thousands of untallied ballots that could make up two-thirds of the vote.
A win by Coursey would mark the first toppling of an incumbent on the Board of Supervisors in 36 years.
"The mood here is very upbeat, but it was upbeat when there were 600 votes counted, too," Coursey said over the noise from his Third Street Aleworks party. "I'm feeling really good. There's a 10-point spread between me and the 12-year incumbent supervisor."
Zane did not return calls and text messages seeking comment late Tuesday. Hours earlier, she was hoping for a comeback.
"It's way too early to call," she said about 9 p.m. "We'll see what happens."
More than 12,000 ballots had been counted by 11 p.m., and 20,000 to 25,000 more ballots were expected in the 3rd District, according to projections by elections officials and experts. The district takes in central Santa Rosa and most of Rohnert Park.
"If these numbers hold, this is a stunning victory," said Sonoma State University political scientist David McCuan.
Coursey's election would oust the longest-serving incumbent on the board and hand the one-term councilman, former spokesman for SMART and former Press Democrat columnist, a full-time political office and the opportunity to help lead the county, shaping policies on housing, homelessness, climate change and natural disasters.
Coursey, who led the city in the 2017 fires and their wake, was the underdog in funding and campaign apparatus from the moment he announced his run for the seat in April 2019, surprising Zane, 60, an erstwhile ally when the two were in office together after dating off and on between 2011 and 2014.
She landed far more endorsements from the county's political establishment, and leveraged a larger campaign war chest filled by maximum donations from wine, business and development interests. A national real estate group spent $156,000 on Zane, with $140,000 of that going to paid canvassers who walked neighborhoods in the central Santa Rosa and Rohnert Park district on her behalf.
Coursey, who was endorsed by the county's largest environmental groups, built a campaign on smaller individual donations and a dedicated corps of volunteers.
"We have been working on this campaign 24/7 for the last 10 months, and I feel like we didn't leave anything in the tank," Coursey said. "That's where I wanted to be tonight."
He challenged Zane's record, including her lead role in the controversial sale of the Chanate Road property for housing development and homelessness, while also questioning her ability to work with constituents and staff.
Claudia Craig, a Coursey voter, said the Chanate deal heavily swayed her vote.
"She seemed to avoid the public and go after meeting with (local developer Bill) Gallaher and getting things like that put together," Craig said.
With Coursey, the Board of Supervisors would have a solid environmental majority, including Chairwoman Susan Gorin and Vice Chairwoman Lynda Hopkins, both of whom won reelection Tuesday. They have vowed to tackle climate change as a top priority in the next two years.
Coursey's past support of rent control measures and dense, urban-centered growth could alter the shape of housing development outside city limits, factors that led most real estate and development interests to support Zane.
"It has huge implications for what happens with the Sonoma Developmental Center, for what happens with homelessness, with climate change," said McCuan, the SSU professor. "It is, in many ways, a turning of the board to a more progressive, practical politics. The open question is can they all get along?"
At the start of her watch party Tuesday night at Chevys Fresh Mex in downtown Santa Rosa, Zane was upbeat. A campaign staffer quipped that they would save shirts and other campaign materials for the 2024 election.
After the first set of results came out, showing a large hole for the campaign, Zane swept the election aside.
"There's a lot of work to do -- the coronavirus, housing and homelessness, those are the issues I'm going to focus on in the next few days, not the election," Zane said.
Before Tuesday, she sought to score last-minute political points on several fronts, pointing to the $150,000 poured into the race in Coursey's favor by a trio of oil and natural gas companies and questioning Coursey's commitment to political office. A mailer sent to 3rd District voters over the weekend falsely asserted that Coursey missed nearly two dozen city council meetings.
The last-ditch muckraking turned off some voters, including Sarah Hart and Michael Kaufman, who spoke about their choice outside of their polling place at Santa Rosa Christian Church on Pacific Avenue.
Hart said she felt the candidates shared similar views, and so she looked at style.
"I didn't really like the campaign she ran very much," Hart said. "It felt like it started to get a little dirty."
Zane's third term expires at the end of this year. If Coursey maintains his lead, it will kick off an eight-month transition the likes of which hasn't been seen in Sonoma County since Janet Nicholas ousted Bob Adams in 1984.
Coursey, as a reporter, wrote that election-night story.
