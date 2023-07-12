The prospect of hot weather warnings and three-digit temperatures has not, so far, prompted most Napa County communities to open up cool spaces for this weekend – except in the northern part of the valley.
As of Wednesday afternoon, only Calistoga among the county’s five cities had announced plans to create an air-conditioned cooling center ahead of a heat wave expected to bake much of California. The Upvalley town is acting ahead of an excessive heat warning issued by the National Weather Service for much of the Bay Area – as well as a local forecast with high temperatures over 100 degrees Saturday to Monday, including a peak of 105 on Sunday, according to Weather Underground.
Calistoga will open its cooling center inside its Community Center at 1307 Washington St. on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, according to Rachel Stepp, city parks director. The facility will open at noon and close at 9 p.m., or at 8 p.m. if fewer than eight people are present at that hour.
The cool-space opening in Calistoga will cover most of the period when the weather service has announced its heat warning – from 11 a.m. Saturday to 11 p.m. Sunday. The alert covers inland areas of the North Bay and East Bay, with temperatures expected to reach 110 in some areas.
Officials in the cities of Napa, American Canyon, Yountville and St. Helena said there were no immediate plans to open up air-conditioned spaces, but said they would use the same yardsticks as in past summers to decide when such shelters become necessary.(In Yountville, the public library inside the Community Center at 6516 Washington St. will be open for its normal Saturday hours of 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., said Samantha Holland, the town parks director.)
Local cities confer with Napa County’s Office of Emergency Services to decide when cooling centers are necessary, largely drawing on an emergency response plan from the county’s Health and Human Services agency, according to Napa city spokesperson Jaina French.
The county plan spells out factors that would lead cities to open cool spaces, such as consecutive days with triple-digit temperatures, a high heat index (a measure that takes both temperature and humidity into account), and an excessive heat warning or watch from the weather service.
In Calistoga, officials prepare a cooling center when the heat index is projected to reach 105 on three successive days, according to Stepp.
However, weekend forecasts in southern Napa County project afternoon highs several degrees lower than in the Upvalley. Napa highs are expected to reach 95 on Saturday and Sunday, the weather service reported.
During a heat advisory, the weather service advises residents to drink plenty of liquids, stay in air-conditioned spaces and out of the sun when possible, and to check on vulnerable relatives and neighbors. Children and pets should not be left unattended in vehicles for any reason.
Those working or spending outside are asked to limit their activities to early morning or evening, wear light and loose-fitting clothing, and know the signs of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.
Photos: Record-breaking heat scorches communities around the world
Daily global temperatures reached an unofficial record high multiple times this week, according to at least one metric, and caused communities around the planet to take drastic measures to help people beat the heat.
A work stoppage in Beijing stretched into this week after a string of days where temperatures were higher than 35 degrees Celsius (95 degrees Fahrenheit).
In North Grenville, Ontario, the city repurposed hockey rinks into cooling centers as temperatures reached 32 degrees Celsius (90 degrees Fahrenheit) and felt like 38 degrees (100 degrees Fahrenheit) with humidity.
And the National Weather Service in the United States has issued heat advisories for a large swath of the continental U.S., reported a number of heat-related hospitalizations in Austin and San Antonio in Texas and recorded record-breaking temperatures in cities including Portland, Oregon, Tampa, Florida and El Paso, Texas.
Photographers for The Associated Press captured how people all over the world endured — and in some cases suffered from — the heat.
People dove into bodies of water in Ukraine, Turkey and Spain. Tourists in Rome and a man in Manila shielded themselves from the sun using umbrellas. A security guard in Beijing and a construction worker in Nashville wiped sweat from their faces on days when the temperature was over 100 degrees.
And climate scientists told the AP that the record-setting heat is poised to continue as the planet keeps warming. Commenting on the global temperature highs earlier this week, Stanford University climate scientist Chris Field said, “A record like this is another piece of evidence for the now massively supported proposition that global warming is pushing us into a hotter future.” ___
