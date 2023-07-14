Calistoga announced a relocation of its cooling center late Friday afternoon amid forecasts of high temperatures above 100 degrees Upvalley and across much of California during the weekend.

The city, which previously said it would open an air-conditioned haven inside the Calistoga Community Center, announced in an Alert Napa County notice that the cooling center would be provided in the multipurpose room of Calistoga High School, 1608 Lake St.

The center will be open from noon to 9 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

For more information, visit ci.calistoga.ca.us/Home/Components/News/News/5639/698

The National Weather Service has announced an excessive heat warning for interior regions of the North Bay and East Bay, effective from 11 a.m. Saturday to 11 p.m. Sunday.

