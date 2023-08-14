Patty Arends had watched most of the returning Calistoga High football players grow up playing the game and was looking forward to seeing them have another exciting season.

That was her main motivation when she applied to be the Wildcats’ head coach.

Entering her 17th year working for the Calistoga Joint Unified School District, Arends is a special education paraprofessional who has also been the school’s activities/athletics supervisor for four years.

“I saw that the ad was posted for the opening of head football coach at the end of January, I believe,” Arends recalled after practice last Wednesday. “I kept checking on it and it hadn’t been filled. In May, I saw it was still open. I didn’t want them to cancel the football season and that’s where I felt it was going. So I decided to apply and, here we are.”

Arends was born and raised in Calistoga and has lived there for 40 years. She graduated from Palisades High School in 1992. She played youth and high school volleyball, basketball and softball and was a basketball team manager. She also volunteered as a youth softball assistant coach.

Her assistant coaches — whose hirings were pending approval of the board on Monday — are recent alumni of the program — 2018 graduate Flavio Fernandez and 2020 alumnus Fernandez Rios.

“I’ve seen both of them play football and I’ve known both of them for over 10 years,” Arends said. “We get along great.”

Arends said she had 12 or 13 players on the first day of practice Aug. 7, then had 17 the next day after more players cleared athletic physicals. She 18 on Aug. 9, most of them seniors and sophomores.

“I expect one or two more,” she said, adding that she has at least two players who are also trying to play Calistoga High boys soccer this fall. “Right now it’s working out. We practice from 4:15 to 6:15 p.m. and soccer practice starts at 7 p.m., as far as I know. So they’re able to make both practices. But when they have games (conflicting), it will get kind of interesting.”

The team’s captains are senior running back and linebacker Bern Cruz, senior middle linebacker Jorge Barrera, and sophomore quarterback Miguel Castro.

"Everyone has been extremely helpful, supportive and encouraging,” Arends said. “I feel lucky to have great captains and two amazing assistant coaches."

Cruz has been carrying the rock since early last season, when he was injured playing tight end and was sidelined for a month.

“They put me at running back for like 10 plays in our last game and I sprained my ankle. I’ve got glass ankles,” Cruz said. “I like running back a lot because you’re the one making all the plays. We’ve got a lot of players that fit very well in the positions. We have some challenges right now finding out where everyone’s going to go. It’s kind of intense. A lot of arguments. But I think we’re going to be really good this year.”

Barrera is ready to pull out some close games.

“If can’t pull it out one way, we’ll go to Plan B,” he said. “I just want to play defense. I’m not much of an offensive player. I played linebacker last year, too. I didn’t get any picks but I got a lot of sacks and tackles for losses.”

Castro will call the signals in his second season of organized football.

“I was one of the backup quarterbacks last year and the other two quarterbacks were pretty experienced compared to myself. I was there to just get an idea of how to play football,” Castro said. “I’ll be starting quarterback this year. Starting off, I think we’ll do mostly running plays. As we get deeper into the season, I think we’ll have more throwing plays. We have a couple of good receivers back, like (junior) Zeneb Cortez and (sophomore) Jayden Sibbu, and we have new coaches who are pretty experienced.”

Although there are new faces, Arends is confident the team can have another exciting season.

“I have high expectations for these kids. I’ve known them a while,” she said. “I feel like with hard work, commitment and good communication, we can have a really good season.

“The captains’ goal was to win more games than last year, when we were 5-5. So we’re trying to build off that. I think we can achieve that goal.”

Dave Mosher contributed to this report.

