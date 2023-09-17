SANTA ROSA — Calistoga was shut out in the second half by Roseland University Prep and absorbed its first loss of the eight-person football season, 34-20, on Saturday afternoon.

Raul Guerrero rushed for 93 yards and Jayden Sibbu had 54 yards receiving to lead the Wildcats (2-1), who led 20-14 at halftime after Sibbu and quarterback Miguel Castro scored on offense and Wilber Zuniga returned a fumble 43 yards to the house.

“That was Wilber’s first high school football game,” Calistoga head coach Patty Arends said. “He’s a senior and he scored a touchdown, had a touchback, and had a couple of tackles. I was really proud of him. I thought he did really well."

But the Knights (3-1) scored twice in the third quarter and once in the fourth while keeping Calistoga out of the end zone.

“I know that we’re a better team than we saw today, so it was kind of a frustrating loss,” Arends said. “We were battling back and forth up until halftime. But when we came out in the third quarter, we were flat and Roseland really wanted to win and they played to win. They definitely outplayed us. But we definitely learned a lot from this loss, so we know what we need to work on."

Senior captain Jorge Barrera led the defense with a whopping 20 tackles.

"Jorge left it all on the field," Arends said. "He played his heart out. I couldn’t have asked him to play any harder.

"I was really proud of Jayden, a sophomore, because I saw him make big improvements since last season. He attended the most summer workouts and it showed today. He played really well. He had a couple of good catches and really stepped it up like I’ve seen him do in the past."

Castro said he was happy to see the Wildcats improve on their passing game.

“It was a lot smoother than in previous games. Jayden and Zeneb made most of the catches and did a really good job,” the junior said. “Jorge tried his hardest on defense, even though the outcome wasn’t what we all wanted. He’s always trying his best.”

It was the Wildcats’ final tune-up for their North Central League II opener against Branson at 1 p.m. Sept. 30 in Ross. The Bulls (1-2) recorded their first win of the season, 54-6, at Harker in San Jose on Friday night.

“Since we have a bye this week, we’re going to try to really focus,” Castro added. “As we can tell from this game, we need a lot more conditioning. That’s one thing we’re going to focus on because Branson is one of the best teams in the league right now.”

Dave Mosher contributed to this report.

