Drivers were advised to expect delays in American Canyon following a six-vehicle collision Monday evening.

The crash occurred shortly after 6:30 p.m. on Highway 29 south of American Canyon Road, American Canyon Police said in a Facebook post.

Delays were expected in both the northbound and southbound lanes as officers and medical personnel went to the scene, according to police.

Further information was not immediately available.