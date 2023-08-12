American Canyon has opened a playground at Northampton Park like no other in Napa County, one where just about any child can have fun.

This playground has equipment designed to accommodate children with diverse physical and cognitive abilities. It features three wheelchair-accessible ramps to two decks, music and sensory panels, and a merry-go-round with wheelchair access.

"We are the first all-inclusive universal playground in Napa County," Alexandra Ikeda, the city parks and recreation director, said in an email.

The idea is to ensure no child is left behind at playtime, a city news release said.

"We are elated to witness the opening of this inclusive playground, which will undoubtedly create a more vibrant and accepting space for all children to play and thrive together," American Canyon Mayor Leon Garcia said in the statement.

American Canyon held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Wednesday afternoon. It worked with community members and the American Canyon Community and Parks Foundation to bring the project to fruition.

The playground cost $342,000. Money came from a state grant and the city's park impact developer fee. The playground is designed for children ages 5 to 12.

When designing the park, the city focused on five fundamentals of play-for-all, Ikeda said. These are providing multi-sensory experiences, encouraging all children to play, providing greater accessibility, ensuring children do not get overwhelmed and creating welcoming social environments.

"We also included all types of social play: solitary play, cooperative play, parallel play, onlooker play and associative play," Ikeda said.

Solitary play is when children play alone. Onlooker play is when children watch others play. Parallel play is when children play next to each other. Associative play is when children interact with other children while playing. Cooperative play could include rules and group goals.

Children go through these stages of play as they get older, according to Michigan State University.

Northampton Park is located at 242 Northampton Dr.

