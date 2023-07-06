Two blocks of American Canyon Road will shut down next week during daytime hours for a water system expansion, the city of American Canyon has announced.

The closures will be in effect from 6:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. from Monday, July 10, to Friday, July 14, city officials said in an email Thursday. Workers will be expanding a recycled water distribution system during the closure.

The shutdown will affect American Canyon Road from James Road to Highway 29 (near the Safeway shopping center), and from Silver Oak Trail to Highway 29 (near The Village at Vintage Ranch). A sidewalk also will be off-limits just past the Canyon Corners shopping center heading toward the highway.

Highway 29 itself will remain open during the project, according to the city. Although traffic controls will be in place while work is in progress, drivers are asked to use alternate routes to avoid the area, and to plan for potential delays and traffic backups.

For more information, visit American Canyon’s construction update page at https://bit.ly/3CYE5lT.

