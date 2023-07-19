Updated at 12:08 p.m. Friday — An American Canyon man was arrested Friday morning, two days after a hit-and-run crash that injured four people, public safety agencies reported.

The collision was reported at 6:19 p.m. Wednesday at American Canyon Road and Silver Oak Trail, east of Highway 29, according to Laura Provencher, spokesperson for the American Canyon Fire Protection District.

A person driving a large RV struck a small sport-utility vehicle and then fled the scene, according to Lt. Nicol Dudley of American Canyon Police. At least one occupant had to be extricated from a vehicle, Provencher said.

Four people were hospitalized with injuries that ranged from major to moderate, Dudley said.

At about 10:20 a.m. Friday, 31-year-old Pedro Gutierrez walked into the American Canyon Police station to file a stolen vehicle report on the RV, for which he was the registered owner, according to police Chief Rick Greenberg. Instead, Gutierrez was detained and booked into the Napa County jail on suspicion of leaving the scene of an injury accident, a felony.

After the crash, police closed westbound American Canyon Road between Broadway (Highway 29) and Flosden Road for more than three hours.