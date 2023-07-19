Updated at 7:09 p.m. Wednesday — A vehicle collision Wednesday evening in American Canyon resulted in four injuries, at least one of them major, according to public safety agencies and police radio traffic.

The crash was reported at 6:19 p.m. at American Canyon Road and Silver Oak Trail, east of Highway 29, according to Laura Provencher, spokesperson for the American Canyon Fire Protection District. Four occupants were injured in the wreck, and at least one person was extricated from a vehicle, she said.

Public safety scanner traffic indicated that two people sustained major injuries, and ambulances were called to the scene.

American Canyon Road was likely to be closed in both directions while law enforcement officers investigated the wreck, the Napa central dispatch center reported. The road is a major connector from Highway 29 in south Napa County east to Interstate 80.