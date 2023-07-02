A woman who attacked a store employee Sunday morning during an attempted theft was arrested on allegations in three counties, according to American Canyon Police.
At about 11:30 a.m., the woman entered a business in the 400 block of Napa Junction Road and tried to steal about $400 of merchandise, police Sgt. Chet Schneider said in an email. When workers tried to stop the woman, she kneed one of them in the groin, according to Schneider.
Arriving officers detained the woman, identified as 35-year-old Labrenda Shawn Jacobs, who was wanted on warrants in Napa, Solano and Santa Clara counties, Schneider said.
Jacobs, who had no listed address, was booked into the Napa County jail on a felony warrant alleging robbery, as well as on misdemeanor counts of drug possession and giving a false name to police officers.
