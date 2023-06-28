In anticipation of an evenly-matched District 53 championship game, the American Canyon and Napa Intermediate Division Little League teams did not disappoint.

After American Canyon opened up the tournament by beating Napa, Napa avoided elimination on Friday by coming back and beating American Canyon to set up the all-or-nothing championship game on Sunday.

Napa jumped out to an early lead with 3 runs in the second inning, but American Canyon answered back with 3 runs of its own in the bottom of the frame.

After a scoreless third inning, Napa got 2 more runs in the fourth to take a 5-3 lead. American Canyon scored 1 in the fifth to close the gap, and then took the lead in the bottom of the sixth with two more runs, making it 6-5.

American Canyon retired the first three Napa hitters in the 7th to secure the victory and the District 53 championship, and move on to sectionals in Woodland this week.

American Canyon got a tremendous pitching effort from Wyatt Brown, who threw 6 innings to get the win. Brown struck out 8 and walked just 1 and scattered 8 hits, giving up Napa's 5 runs. John Bibb shut the door in the seventh, striking out the last hitter of the game and earning the save.

For Napa, Judah Orem pitched 4 1/3 innings, giving up 4 runs on 4 hits and striking out 7 while walking 5 and hitting 2 batters. TJ Gamsby came on in relief and took the tough-luck loss, pitching just 1 inning, and giving up 2 runs on 3 hits and walking 1 and hitting 1. Maxx Heller relieved Gamsby to retire the last 2 AC hitters in the 6th.

Offensively for American Canyon, Brown was 2 for 2 to help his cause, while Anthony Usher and Davin McNalley were also 2 for 2. Ray Santiago, who had hit a monster home run against Napa the game before, was 1-3.

For Napa, A.J. Herbert led the way going 2 for 2, Mason Aldous was 1 for 3 with a double, Jenson Williams was 1 for 1, Gamsby and Adrian Gonzalez were both 1 for 2 and Finn Nieves and Preston Jameson were both 1 for 3.

American Canyon will play Mill Valley in Woodland on Thursday.