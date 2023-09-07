Two sides involved in a lawsuit over Clover Flat Landfill near Calistoga have different thoughts on the dismissal of the case in Napa County Superior Court.
The group
WhataWasteNV.org in October 2021 sued the Upper Valley Waste Management Agency, which oversees the privately owned landfill. It alleged a franchise agreement update between the agency and landfill operator allows the landfill to accept more waste and required environmental study.
Immediately after the lawsuit filing, agency manger Steven Lederer said the lawsuit contained “factually inaccurate and time-limited claims.”
All of this culminated in a recent settlement agreement. Lederer said the Upper Valley agreed not to seek attorney fees and other costs from the plaintiffs in return for the case being dismissed.
“The lawsuit was frivolous and languished for over two years while the petitioners tried but ultimately failed to substantiate the claims,” Lederer said Sept. 7 in an email.
In a news release, Lederer said
WhataWasteNV.org is aptly named, with the lawsuit proving to be nothing but a waste of customers' money.
Attorney Michelle Black, speaking on behalf of
WhataWasteNV.org, said this lawsuit is over. But, she noted on Wednesday, Clover Flat Landfill in a separate action has applied to Napa County to expand its footprint.
The landfill would expand from 79 to 115 acres to include existing roads, basins, storage areas and stockpiles. This is an effort to deal with 2019 county code violations. The county is requiring an environmental impact report.
“The petitioners have agreed to deal with the landfill through the county’s process for the landfill expansion and the environmental review that’s happening there,” Black said. “The plan is just to bring those claims that way and hopefully we can get actual resolution and real mitigation for the environmental impacts of that landfill.”
Clover Flat Landfill, also called Clover Flat Resource Recovery Park, serves St. Helena, Calistoga and Yountville. The Upper Valley Waste Management Agency is a joint-powers entity of Napa County, the cities of Calistoga and St. Helena, and the town of Yountville.
The lawsuit is part of a larger debate over the landfill in hills framing the Napa Valley. Opponents formed the group
WhataWasteNV.org and want to close the landfill. WhataWasteNV.org's website describes the group's concerns about "storing waste atop our community's watershed."
“It is time to rethink this outdated practice that increases fire risk, threatens our water supply with contamination and risks degradation of our community and the Napa Valley brand,” the website says.
In a statement, Upper Valley board chair Margie Mohler, the Yountville mayor, mentioned a number of regulatory agencies oversee the landfill. They include the San Francisco Bay Regional Water Quality Control Board, California Department of Fish and Wildlife, Napa County Fire, and the Local Enforcement Agency effort by the county and CalRecycle.
“These agencies will continue their excellent work in safeguarding both our community and the environment during waste operations,” Mohler said.
At issue in the lawsuit was a franchise agreement update between the Upper Valley agency and the landfill operators.
Attorneys for
WhataWasteNV.org said the Upper Valley board on Feb. 8, 2021 authorized amendments to the franchise agreement for the landfill. The revised agreement removed restrictions on the amount and origins of waste that the landfill could accept, the lawsuit said.
Plaintiff attorneys wanted to prepare an administrative record of Upper Valley proceedings, a task court filings said was complicated by pandemic-era board meetings. The lawsuit never reached the point of the agency having to file rebuttals.
The Napa Valley Register looked at the Feb. 8, 2021 Upper Valley Waste Management Agency board meeting agenda. It was unclear how the actions at the meeting related to the lawsuit. The language of the contractor being able to process solid waste from outside the service area seems to date to the Oct. 19, 2020 meeting.
Former St. Helena Mayor Geoff Ellsworth, a longtime critic of the landfill, wasn’t party to the lawsuit. But the Upper Valley news release about the lawsuit resolution mentioned him.
Ellsworth “played a significant role as advocate, ally and activist. His public comments and writings were instrumental in instigating their unfounded positions,” the statement said.
Ellsworth said human health and safety is not a baseless issue. There are landfill issues he is pursuing with the state Environmental Protection Agency and Division of Occupational Safety and Health, known as Cal/OSHA.
“I think many of the concerns that I have expressed have still yet to be addressed and fully realized in their impacts to the environment, the workers and the community," Ellsworth said.
The St. Helena High volleyball team pulls away from visiting league rival Middletown in the fourth set on Aug. 31.
Dave Mosher video
Photos: Best of Napa Valley Register's Faces and Places
Napa Bocce Association Annual Bocce BBQ with Skill Games, Raffle Prices and Medals to League Winners! Approximately 120 players attended.
Napa Sunrise Rotary celebrated its 35th anniversary at the Rotary meeting on Thursday, July 27. In the photo from left to right are founding members Jim Nord, Trent Cave, Tom Feutz, Linda Glass, Bill Jabin and Ray Sercu (seated). With them in the picture second from right is current president, Patricia Lawrence.
St. Helena was thrilled to host a field trip for Nimbus Arts and their Summer Camp group this past week.
Porchfest at the Napa Womens Club at 218 Franklin. Pictured from left to right, Sally Craig, Angela Lewis, Patti Ihli and Christine Jameson.
Rotary Club of Napa celebrated fundraising for SpiritHorse Therapeutic Riding Center of the Bay Area. Pictured are Charlotte's Granddaughter Trielle, President Joyce Prescott, Charlotte Daugherty, owner of SpiritHorse, Past President Barbara Nemko, Past President Jon Crawford, Past President Dorothy Salmon, and Charlotte's Granddaughter, Aubri. The club raised $31,000 for SpiritHorse.
At the Napa City CERT’s monthly meeting, at Napa College, Rodney Skillings was honored and thanked as he passed the baton to the new Lead Kindle Lord (EXP Realtor). From left to right, Ken Arnold, Napa County Program Manager, past Lead Rodney Skillings, new Napa City CERT Lead, Kindle Lord and Dave Griffin, Assistant Napa City CERT Lead.
"Barbie" movie goers dressed in pink are pictured from left to right: Angela Lewis, Sally Craig, Kathy Higgins, Debbie Dean and Debra Pharis.
Michael Wolf of Wolf Vineyard Services receiving the 2023 Napa Valley Agriculturalist of the Year award at the Napa County Farm Bureau Annual Dinner on July 21, 2023. Pictured are CEO Ryan Klobas, California State Treasurer Fiona Ma, Senator Bill Dodd, President Peter Nissen and Congressman Mike Thompson.
The Ryan family joined The Okee Dokee Brothers for a photo after their performance on Sunday, July 2, at the Yountville Community Center.
Seven Past Presidents of the Oakland Rotary Club #3 (the original sponsor of Rotary Club of Napa 103 years ago): Lorna Padia Markus, Gudrun Dybdal, Mary Rudser, Linda Boessenecker, (Current President of the Rotary Club of Napa Joyce Prescott, Napa Police Chief Jennifer Gonzales), Carla Betts, Iris Brody Lopez, and Jon Gresley.
Campers enjoy Blue Oak Summer Camp's indoor "Recreation Room" during a free choice time. Blue Oak Summer camp is available to all children ages 5-11.
Jon Fulk, Head of School at Napa's Blue Oak School greets community members at the Napa Farmers Market.
Participants in the 2nd Annual Hammond Blessed 25th’s Celebrity Golf Classic held at the Silverado Resort and Spa on June 26. Photo Credit: Arnold Turner
City of Napa Mayor Scott Sedgley, City Council Member Liz Alessio. Rev. Jay Lang and former Napa County Board of Supervisor Member Brad Wagenkneckt, cutting the ribbon for the grand opening of the Garden Courtyard at the Napa Valley Center for Spiritual Living on June 23.
Anna Pugsley, Karen Scriven and Susan Syar, are modeling their hats at the recent fundraising Tea for the Napa American Legion Post 113.
Rotary Club of Napa Scholarship recipient and graduating Senior Melany Montoya Vega of the Camille Creek Community School and Napa County Superintendent of Schools and Rotarian Dr. Barbara Nemko.
Veterans Day in Veterans Park in downtown Napa, hosted by American Legion Post 113, with public officials and Kate MacPherson leading the Meadow Larks choral group from The Meadows Retirement Community.
Mustards Grill 40th Anniversary. Past and present employees. Freddie Ambrosio, Gemme Von Knopka, Carina Lopez, Cindy Pawlcyn (owner), Annie Baker, and Erasto Jacinto.
Napa Womens Club end of the year party - Parisian Picnic. Left to right - Patti Ihli, Georgia B., Sally Craig, Leona, Margarita, Sally Gensel, Angela Lewis, Debbie Dean, Lili Pernice and Patty Hoey.
Members of the Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War marked the 140th anniversary of the dedication of the Grand Army of the Republic (GAR) plot at Pioneer Cemetery in Calistoga on Memorial Day 2023.
Girl Scout Troop 10749 from Browns Valley Elementary presents James Hill, Napa Food Bank Warehouse Manager, with a check for $1,000 from their cookie sales on June 10.
In keeping with annual tradition, students in St. John's Lutheran School's Class of 2023 were presented with sweatshirts representing where they will attend high school in the fall.
The Napa County Grand Jury.
LAURA GREGORY
Narsai David, KCBS Radio, chef, food critic, vintner and raconteur was the guest speaker at the Napa Sunrise Rotary Club on Thursday June 8, 2023. Seen in the photo is Club President Paul Oseso and Narsai David after the meeting.
Blue Oak School 8th grade graduates perform at their graduation ceremony on Friday, June 2, 2023. This year Blue Oak School graduated 29 8th graders who will go on to both local high schools and boarding preparatory schools around the country and abroad.
World Affairs Napa Valley panelists in its Community Forum with author Brian Freedman, on his best-seller, "Crushed: How a Changing Climate is Altering the Way We Drink," wine regions around the world and adaptations in Napa Valley wine-growing. Pictured from left to right, Tom Gamble (Gamble Family Vineyards, Oakville), Steve Matthaisson (Matthaisson Vineyards, Napa), Keynote Speaker & author Brian Freedman, Bruce Barge, Chairman, Napa Valley Resource Conservations District.
Catching a ride back to lodge on mom. Photograph by Rusty Cohn.
QuinnXCII performing at BottleRock 2023 on Sunday at the Verizon Stage.
The cast poses in a scene from Disney’s “Aladdin, Jr.” during the inaugural performance of the Redwood Middle School Drama Club on May 20. Drama Club is run by Redwood teachers Kortney Ray, Ashley Ingalls, and Teresa Silvagni.
First Presbyterian Church of Napa Youth Group takes the helm as they sailed on the Adventure Cat catamaran in the San Francisco Bay in May 2023.
Monday following BottleRock, Feeding It Forward volunteers pick up unused, quality food for cold storage. Food was scheduled to be distributed Tuesday, May 30.
Sierra Club members and AC Parks Foundation staff gather to celebrate the ribbon cutting of the new Outdoor Connection Trailside Learning Center at Wetlands Edge in American Canyon. From left to right teen volunteer Quinn Hilton, Andrea Long, Nick Cheranich, Janelle Sellick, Chris Benz, and Joy Hilton in the trailer.
Napa restaurant on top of the world. Mingma Dorchi Sherpa holds a flag from Napa’s Yak and Yeti restaurant and bar while sitting on the summit of Mt. Everest on May 18, 2023.
Napa Mayor Scott Sedgley is seen at the “walk a mile in her shoes” event in Veteran’s Park on Saturday.
Rotarians from Rotary Club of Napa visit Spirit Horse Ranch in preparation for their annual fundraiser, Spirit of Rotary: Equine and Wine by the Shoreline on June 17, 2023, 4 to 8 p.m., American Canyon. Past President Barbara Nemko, Rotarian Auty Hayne, Charlotte Dougherty (Owner of Spirit Horse), and President Jon Crawford.
Rotarians Paul Oseso, Justin Gomez and Jim Beazley installing signs at the summit in Westwood Hills Park, Napa.
Kristy Wightman with special thanks to Elizabeth Keffer - Girl Scout Troop 72267 American Canyon & Eric Keffer, owner of Cole's Chop House displaying the 192 boxes of Girl Scout cookies they donated with the help of many friends & patrons to our troops via Travis AFB.
Earth Day 2023/Oxbow Commons/Environmental Education Coalition of Napa County/Napa County Bicycle Coalition/Eagle Cycling Club and Mike Thompson support safe, convenient, accessible cycling of all ages.
Napan Delia Gutierrez-Villagomez captured this image (and reflection) of a hot air balloon by Napa Valley College on Saturday, April 22.
Rep. Mike Thompson announced Janelle Sellick as the 2023 Napa County Climate Crisis Champion for California’s Fourth District.
Naama Brenner-Abramovitch from Napa County Recycling and Waste Services with 3rd grade students at Plastic Free Lunch Day 4/19. Thank you, teacher Martha Clements, Class Assistant Jess Mosher, and 3rd grade students for making this happen as part of Earth-week celebrations.
Richard Bruns
Congressman Mike Thompson stopped by the CERT Team table during the Earth Day Fair at the Oxbow Commons! L-R Carolyn Hamilton, Julie Garrett, Congressman Thompson, Louise Warnock and Dave Griffin.
In honor of May as Historic Preservation Month, Napa County Landmarks (NCL) distributed free coloring books to all Napa County third graders. Left to right: Heather Whitacre Administrative Assistant; Annie Schaefer NCL Executive Assistant; Cameron Trevino; Natalie Cebulski AmeriCorps Statewide Leader; Carolina Barragan (in back); and Nina Pariani Program Assistant.
Board of Supervisors proclaiming April Child Abuse Prevention Month. Pictured members of the Napa County Child Abuse Prevention Council accepting the proclamation from the Supervisors.
Terence Ford, guest speaker at UpValley Women’s Club April meeting, gave a powerful presentation of his fStop Foundation (teaching digital photography to wounded veterans) Pictured with Terence are the Hostess Committee - Paula Peterson, Gale Terminello, Chris Killion, Sandra Lowry, Charlotte Leighton, and President, Vivian Pirchner.
Napa City Council awards a 75th Anniversary Proclamation to the Art Association Napa Valley. L-R: Alan Vaughn, Jeanne Dillion, Mary Luros, Janis Adams, Mayor Scott Sedgley, Katherine Zimmer, Liz Alessio, and Greg Wright.
Community members at Cope Family Center's Kids Day event on April 1 at Oxbow Commons Park.
First Easter Bunny decorating with Myles Mathison, 2. Peeps were his favorite.
Happy Easter from Soaring Wings Infant Care and Preschool. L-R: Teacher Irais, Mireya, Mateo, Maxwell, Wells, Gianluca, Easter Bunny, Teacher Jackie and Leo.
Terence Ford, guest speaker at UpValley Women’s Club April meeting, gave a powerful presentation of his fStop Foundation (teaching digital photography to wounded veterans). Pictured with Terence are the Hostess Committee - Paula Peterson, Gale Terminello, Chris Killion, Sandra Lowry, Charlotte Leighton, and President, Vivian Pirchner.
Easter Jam at First Christian Church, April 1.
Easter Jam at First Christian Church, April 1.
Easter Jam at First Christian Church, April 1.
Volunteers for Heifer International met April 1 at the Napa home of Carole Kent. From left, standing, Crystal Luikart, Gerrit and Mary Blom from Santa Rosa, Ann Schwartz, Linda Dietiker-Yolo, Kathy Mawer. Seated, Carole Kent, Evie Trevethan and Juanita Hoover. (Not pictured Betty Malmgren.) Heifer International works to help end world hunger and poverty, care for the earth, build community and encourage education and sustainability. Heifer works in 19 countries and also has projects in the USA.
Napa Sunrise Rotary Club inducted three new members on March 30. Seen in the picture from left to right are club president Paul Oseso, the new members, Amanda Fischer, Jessica Silverman, Sheriff Oscar Ortiz and sponsors Jenny Lockwood and Mike Basayne.
St. John’s Lutheran School 4th graders, from left to right, Grace Clayton, Leilani Delgado, and Ezzie Marcotte display their “Layers of the Earth” projects created in science class.
2023 Community Projects, Inc. Board members. Left to right, Cindy Wolfe, President; Diana Gerig, Thrift Shop Officer; Peggy Legg, Recording Secretary; Mina Byrne, Thrift Shop Officer. Back row, left to right: Marie Wights, Corresponding Secretary; Chris Brown, Publicity Officer; Roberta Hall, Vice President; Amber Vick, Specialty Groups Officer; Linda McClimans, Treasurer; and Cindy Brockmeyer, Social Activities Officer.
Napa Womens Club presents a donation to “Voices” Andres Cantera, VP Debbie Dean and Angie Avina.
On a rare sunny day Soroptimist International of Napa posed for a photo during their day retreat. Pictured left to right, back to front: Ellen York, Mary Rountree, Andi Knowlton, Leigh Kreiger, Jennifer Varma, Steph Martin, Sarah Goff, Laura Brasil, Tamie Frasier, Terry Kelly, Nancy Giltner, President Colleen Soares, Theresa Zimny, Cheryl Payan, Nancy Dempsey and Teri Marshall. Photo by Brenda Roberts.
Cambria Hotels celebrated Women’s History Month by bringing ‘Cheers to Her’ to Napa Valley Female Entrepreneurs. Pictured left to right: Heidi Van Dyke, Director of Upscale Brand Marketing at Choice Hotels; Debbie Dever, owner of Vintage Sweet Shoppe; Shilah Salmon, senior vice president of marketing at Jackson Family Wines; Janis Cannon, senior vice president of Choice Hotels’ Cambria Hotel; and Ascend Hotel Collection brands Linsey Gallagher, president and CEO of Visit Napa Valley.
Volunteer members celebrating St. Patrick's Day at Community Projects, Inc. Thrift Store. Left to right, Chris Brown, Cindy Wolfe, Diana Gerig and Cheryl Haslet.
The Hearts and Hands Preschool took a field trip to the Calistoga Post Office to send Valentine’s Day cards. From left, Angela, Juan, Itzel, Santiago, Vivianne, Adalyn, Celine, Ivan, Madison, Ailyn and Isaias.
UpValley Women's Club (formerly Federated Women of Upper Napa Valley) held a St. Patrick's Day bake sale in front of Sunshine Foods in St. Helena to raise money for their scholarship fund. Pictured are members Roberta Menegon, Annette Smith and Sally Crawford.
Girl Scout Troop 10713 took a pause from cookie sales to visit Napa City Hall on March 19.
St. John's Lutheran School 6th graders display the catapults they made during the school's annual Science Week.
Pastors Robin Denny and Marylee Sheffer offering drive-through or walk by ashes on Ash Wednesday at Fuller Park in Napa.
Soaring Wings Infant Care & Preschool was at Napa Moms Preschool Expo at Las Flores Community Center on March 4. Pictured: teachers Irais and Jackie.
The Disabled American Veterans Ozie Boler Chapter 21 of Vallejo, which also serves all of Napa County, recently installed their new officers. From left are Jr. Vice Commander Alan King, Sr. Vice Commander Robert Lee, Member Oscar Domondon, Sergeant-at-Arms Dennis Barbarin, Chapter Commander Steve Garcia of American Canyon, Member Shenay Bennett, Adjutant Robert Ford, and Member & Past National Commander Delphine Metcalf-Foster. The legislative advocacy of this historic chapter is getting national recognition.
An enthusiastic group celebrates on the summit of Napa Valley’s highest peak during Land Trust of Napa County’s New Year’s Day hike to the top of Mt. St. Helena.
Top attorney students from Redwood Middle School were invited to argue their case in Napa's historic Superior Court on March 10. Pictured, back row from right to left, Hon. Joseph R. Solga, Hon. Victoria Wood, Cassidy Wallace, Hon. Scott R.L. Young, and Neil Bowman-Davis.
Congressman Mike Thompson, right, visited
Van Winden's Garden Center in Napa on March 14 to honor the business' 70th anniversary. Pictured, left to right, are Petra Sullivan, Anne Marden, Dorothy Campainha, Peter Van Winden, Johanna Van Winden and Theresa Staggs.
Sing Napa Valley presented "It's Broadway Today!" at the First Presbyterian Church Gym in downtown Napa on Feb. 19. Standing from right to left are Karen Brocker, Dean Beck-Stewart, Mary Ellen Ziegler, Eva Facey, Sharron Emig, Karen Frost, Ingrid McNicoll, Ben Covone, Tony Chiappetta, Ainsley McNicoll and Chad Williams.
Sing Napa Valley presented "It's Broadway Today!" at the First Presbyterian Church Gym in downtown Napa on Feb. 19. Pictured: Dean Beck-Stewart, Artistic Director and Conductor Jan Lanterman and Gail Birkenbeul are enjoying the show.
The cast of "August: Osage County" rehearse a scene for Valley Players' March production on Feb. 7 at Randi Storm's home. Seated from left to right are Anna Li, Craig Rekdahl, Christina Julian, Georgia Taylor, Nancy Heine, Rhonda Bowen, Richard Pallaziol, Michael Hunter and Kira Tavakoli. Seen standing from left to right are Martin Kassman, Scott Slagle, Dan Monez and Randi Storm.
Napa Sunrise Rotary honored the Student of the Month from Napa High School. Pictured from left to right are Rotarian sponsor Alyssa Pardini, Rotarian co-sponsor Chris Craiker, proud mom Kim, student of the month Tyler, teacher from Napa High School Phil and club President Paul Oseso.
Napa Sunrise Rotarian Jim Collins seen welcoming a new member Bill Stefani to the club on Feb. 9 at the Silverado Country Club.
Snow in the Napa Valley. Photo by Joan Wayne.
Congratulations to longtime Napan Kevin Courtney, who just celebrated his 50th anniversary with the Napa Valley Register. Kevin wrote about his 50 years in his March 5 "Napa Journal" column.
The staff at NEWS-Domestic Violence & Sexual Abuse Services wear orange to bring awareness to Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month (TDVAM) every February.
Napa Sunrise Rotary recognized the Student of the Month from Valley Oak School on Thursday, Feb. 8. Seen in the picture from left to right are Rotary member and sponsor Brad Wagenknecht, Valley Oak Principal Maria Cisneros, the student of the month, Robert Ordonez, mom Elaine, Rotary member and co-sponsor, Robert Van Der Velde and dad Frans.
Fire Apparatus Engineer Brian Hunt demonstrates ladder proficiency during the CAL FIRE Continued Professional Training (CPT) drills at the Napa County Fire Training Grounds Monday morning.
A Fire Apparatus Engineer connects to a fire hydrant while pumping the fire engine during an evolution at Monday's CAL FIRE Continued Professional Training (CPT) drills held at the Napa County Fire Training Grounds.
East meets West, Eagle Cycling Club of Napa connects with Sargodha Eagle Cycling Club in Pakistan. Small world we live in!
Eagle Cycling Club of Sargodha, Pakistan partners with the Eagle Cycling Club of Napa, California. Small World!
A group comprising of Napa Sunrise Rotarians and their counterparts from the Rotary Club of Napa Noon club, families and friends got together at the Napa Valley college on Saturday, Jan. 21 to assemble 10,000 prepackaged meals for Rise Against Hunger. Members of the clubs including Jon Crawford, the President of the Noon Club, Robert Van Der Velde, Jenny Lockwood, Brian Kelly, Brenda Burke and Terrence Wooten from the Napa Sunrise are seen in the photo.
From left to right, Miriam Puentes Ramirez (Honorama Cellars), President Jon Crawford, Mario Bazan, Daniela Bazan, and Gloria Bazan (Bazan Cellars) are seen at a Rotary Club meeting on Jan. 18.
On Jan. 24 the Napa County Board of Supervisors recognized the dedication and hard work of employees who have served 30 or more years of service to the county. Pictured from left to right are, Sheriff Oscar Ortiz, Dawnette Martindale, Debra Wilkins, Minerva Busby, Candace Fiske, John Tuteur, Karina Castaneda, Kelly Tracey, Bertha Ortega, Sonia Rivera and Carol Garcia.
King Tides Hike at the American Canyon Wetlands on Jan. 21. Janelle Sellick, Executive Director of the AC Parks Foundation poses with Michelle Ryan and her daughters near Glass Beach at the Wetlands.
Napa Sunrise Rotary Club honored the Student of the Month from Valley Oak High school on Thursday, Jan. 12. On the photo from left to right are the club president Paul Oseso, club member and co-sponsor Robert Van Der Velde, mom, the Student of the Month Jovany Jimenez Toscano, dad, Valley Oak Principal Maria Cisneros, club member and co-sponsor Brian Dodd.
Volunteers seen participating in the Napa County Bicycle Coalition's MLK Day Vine Trail Clean Up, from Kennedy Park to Redwood Rd. In total 64 volunteers collected 640 pounds of trash.
TJ Dim Sum owners Thomas & Jing Megna and Fion Wang have a picture in front of their Food Truck that provides a unique blend of famous dishes from Asia.
In the middle of a storm Dec. 10, some brave Napa volunteers for Heifer International gathered for a holiday potluck and welcomed Jill Kilty Newburn, Director of Donor Stewardship for Heifer International, and her husband to Napa. From left, standing, Kathy Mawer, Linda Dietiker-Yolo, Crystal Luikart, Betty Malmgren, Jill, and Juanita Hoover. Seated Nancy Evans, Evie Trevethan and hostess Carole Kent.
Napa County Medical Society Alliance Holiday Card Contest in its 59th year raising funds for our annual Health Career Scholarships at Napa Valley College. Pictured from left to right Donaldson Way Principal Marilyn Abelon, 3rd Grade Teacher Ms. Haberle, Volunteer Bridget Lippmann, Art Contest Winner Melanie, Volunteer Tere Charney.
The Three Oranges, Pip, Peter and Parker all recently transplanted from Oakville to Napa.
Hands Across the Valley (HAtV) Check Distribution on Dec. 12, 2022. Front Row (left to right) Olivia Dodd of Molly’s Angels, Anya Elidi-Stubbs of Feeding It Forward, Ben Covone of St Vincent de Paul, Heather Luna of Share the Care, Maria Chavez of Cope Family Center, Nancy White Gamble of HAtV Board, George Altamura – President & Founder of HAtV Board, Drene Johnson of CANV, Blanca Huijon of Puertas Abiertas FRC Napa, Maria Y Hurtado of NEWS, Karie Nuccio of CrossWalk Community Church, Back Row (left to right) Bob Hurley of HAtV Board, Sean Dempsey of HAtV Board, Tom Fuller of HAtV Board, David Busby of Feeding It Forward, Brian Dodd of HAtV Board, Missing Wendi Moore of Abode Services.
Celebrating New Year's Eve, at The Meadows of Napa Valley! With Michelle, Arianna, Caron, and Rhandy, Jocelyn and Rinku.
The Napa Sunrise Rotary Club seen packaging food for the Agape Food Project at Kolbe Academy and Trinity Prep on December 8th. From left to right are Christine O'Brien, Phyllis Haupt, Woody Hedderman, Howard Haupt and Paul Everett.
Students at Camille Creek Community School had a dramatic visit from the California Highway Patrol on Dec. 14. Officers arrived by helicopter (landing near the school at Skyline Park) to discuss with the students career possibilities as a first responders.
Cope Family Center staff at their employee holiday party at Archer Hotel Napa.
Napans Kari Auringer and Jeff Prather created and mailed postcards to Kari's mom Ruth Auringer (who lives in Wisconsin) every day during the COVID pandemic. On Saturday they handed their Napa mail carrier, David Laning (center) postcard number 1,000. If all goes according to plan, card number 1,000 will arrive in her mother’s mailbox in Wisconsin on her 91st birthday, and Kari will be there to help celebrate.
Valerie O’Pry (Army), Tom Sabo (Navy), Mike Bundy (Marine Corp), Vince DeGuillo (Air Force), David McCallum (CoastGuard), and Katie Keffer (Merchant Marine) participate in the Vineyard Trails Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution's Wreaths Across America Ceremony at Tulocay Cemetery in Napa earlier this month.
Napa County Farm Bureau CEO Ryan Klobas and elected officials recognizing Supervisors Dillon and Wagenknecht at the Dec. 9 Farm Bureau Holiday Reception for their years of service on the Board of Supervisors.
Napa Womens Club Christmas party on Dec. 3. Left to right, Margaret Boeddike, Teresa Foster, Angela Lewis, Judy Garcia, Juliet Spalding, and Sally Gensel. Napa Womens Club is located at 218 Franklin St. Napa. It is a wonderful Venue for any event.
The Plummer Family from American Canyon poses after completing the 12th Annual Reindeer Run 5k/10k in American Canyon on Dec. 3.
A group of people who were freelancers or worked at home meet for a monthly lunch. Pictured from top left, Ken Morris, Cindy Deutsch, Steve Deutsch, Elizabeth Smith, Tim Carl, Sharon Macklin, Paul Franson, Lisa Goff, Teri Sandison, Doug Fletcher, Polly Webber, and Betty Teller.
The Napa Sunrise Rotary Club marked World Polio Day on Oct. 24 at Fieldwork Brewing by celebrating Rotary International's ongoing efforts to eradicate polio worldwide. Rotarians Mike Murray, Katie Anderson, Brian Kelly, Debby Wheeler, President-elect Patricia Lawrence, Jenny Lockwood, Bob Van der Veldt, Kathy Cruz, Collen Clark, Tom Feutz, Mike Basayne, Christine O'Brien, President Paul Oseso, Jonny Karpuk, Mark Willey, Paul Row, Chris Craiker and Brendon Freeman all joined the celebration.
Senator Bill Dodd, left, Andrea Flores, and Ramiro Flores pose for a photograph at Senator Dodd’s annual holiday party held at The Meritage Resort and Spa on Friday, Dec. 2.
Savannah, Annmarie, Melissa and Harmony of Cope Family Center at the Give!Guide kickoff party.
Alta Heights Student Leadership recently held a “Mug Drive." Students facilitated the collection of 312 mugs, 130 pounds of candy, and a large box of ribbons. These items are put together by Brenda Irwin and her group of friends and then distributed to the Veterans at the Yountville Veterans Home.
Community Projects, Inc. Jewelry Group celebrating Pearl Porter’s 104th Birthday. Pictured from left to right, Paula Totten, Cheryl Haslet, Pearl Porter, Chris Brown and Jeanne Doty.
Sherry, Gloria and Gylon of The Napa Valley Republican Women Federated donated pillows and personalized cases to Napa Foster Children for Christmas to Cathi (second from left).
Early bird special for Home Depot Poinsettias on Black Friday.
From left to right, Linda Zimmer, Mini Grant, Kim Leonardo, Laura Proffitt, and Jen Machado attend a Zeta Beta Chapter, Delta event honoring its 2023 mini grant winners.
The Inn on Villa Lane honored their Veteran residents at a party on Friday.
Girls and young women interested in membership in Job’s Daughters and their parents attended a fall ice cream and crafts event at the Napa Masonic Center.
From left to right, Jennifer Baker, President Jeff Dodd, Beth Goff, Michael Baldini, Vice President Kyle Iverson and Dr. Torence Powell at an event to thank outgoing trustee Beth Goff and Michael Baldini.
The girls on the run 5K BeYOUnique Fun Run presented by Community Projects Inc. was held this past weekend at Rancho Cotate High School in Rohnert Park and Napa Junction Magnet Elementary in American Canyon. 1,300 5K participants ran, walked, gathered leaves, and cartwheeled the 3.1 miles through beautiful wetland trails or along the campus of Sonoma State.
Logan's JDRF walk was a huge success! We raised $16,011 to go toward Type 1 Diabetes Research. The event was on Sunday, Nov. 6 at California's Great America in Santa Clara. The walk was for all of Northern California, and all of the teams 225 teams together raised a total of $1,057,060!
Tracey Lamb, NEWS E.D. & Holly Mason, SISH Sunrise President hold up a crochet blanket made by Gladys Burger.
The 18th Annual Celebrity Chefs Luncheon, provided by the Yountville Chamber of Commerce was held Wednesday, Nov. 9.
Vintner Kathryn Hall & HALL Napa Valley hosted its fifth annual partnership with Napa Humane. The "Harvest Hounds"-themed event took place on Saturday, Nov. 5 at HALL St. Helena.
Happy Halloween from Soaring Wings, LLC - Infant Care and Preschool. Left to right: Lucille, Edwin, Teacher Jackie, Milo and Teacher Irais.
David Busby of Feeding It Forward (left) received the $10,000 donation from Downtown Joe’s Inaugural Golf Tournament presented by Joe Peatman (right). Thanks to Downtown Joes, all the sponsors, and the 108 golfers. Location at Downtown Joes Restaurant on Sept. 30, 2022
Jersey Mike's donates, $5,000 to Queen of the Valley's Cancer Care. Pictured at the check presentation at Jersey Mike's on Oct. 27 are left to right: Robert Garcia (General Manager JMS,) Rachael Poer (President/CEO QVF), Elmer Lacsamana (Owner JMS), Bernalyn Garcia (Asst Manager JMS), Birha McCann (Nurse Navigator QVF), Jhing Lacsamana (Owner JMS), Marla Bruner (Nurse Navigator QVF), Jennifer Winters (Major Gifts, QVF).
The Napa Sip & Stroll Witches flew on to the rooftop at the Archer Hotel on Thursday evening and danced the Monster Mash to the spellbinding sounds of The Cincinnati Ambassadors.
Napa Sunrise Rotary recognized the October Student of the Month from Napa High school. Pictured from left to right are Paul Oseso, Club President, Dr. Ainsworth, Principal Napa High, Jennifer Strong, District Governor, Student of the Month Asia Engel and co-sponsors Robert Van De Velde and Matt Hooper. The event took place at Silverado Country Club.
Dance House Dancers celebrated Halloween by showcasing their moves at The Dance House's annual Spooktacular Showcases. All students dressed up in their costumes and showcased some spooky moves for their families!
Luke Pyrce, left, who did his Eagle Scout project with Napa Police Sgt. Pete Piersig.
Angel poses for a photograph under a fogbow that stretched over a vineyard on Sonoma’s east side. Photo by Marty Orgel.
Eagle Cycling Club at Beyond the Bin, Napa’s Recycling and Composting Facility Open House.
Eagle Cycling Club attends Beyond the Bin Napa’s Recycling and Composting Facility Open House on Oct. 15.
Land Trust of Napa County's Board Vice-Chair Robin Baggett, (left), and his wife Michelle Baggett share a toast with guests during the nonprofit's 2022 Cornerstone Society Gathering at Alpha Omega Winery on Sept. 24, 2022. Photo by Megan Reeves Photography.
Queen of the Valley Medical Center (QVMC) caregivers from the maternity center hosted a “royal” reunion On Saturday, Oct. 1, for babies born at the hospital in 2021 and 2022. More than 100 families enjoyed the festivities including a feast, pony rides, play areas, bubbles, cotton candy, and snow cones.
Members of the Napa Valley Photographic Society got to tour and photograph the Napa Valley Wine Train yard on Sept. 10. Attendees from left to right are Marissa Carlisle, George Bartolome, Nancy Hernandez, Elizabeth Bush, Peter Guenther, Marius Vladeanu (host), Joe Sinclair, Irena Miles, and Phil Venable.
Soroptimists of Napa filling bags for seniors at the CANV warehouse on Sept. 9. Pictured are; Tamie Frasier, Dana Simi, Laura Brasil, Ellen York, Andi Knowlton, Teri Marshall, Cheryl Payan, Nancy Giltner, Leigh Krieger, and Molly Adams.
Jose Ceja of Napa County took the championship title and $7,000 grand prize at the Elk Grove Giant Pumpkin Weigh-Off today with a 1,886.5-pound pumpkin. Jose has competed in Elk Grove’s giant pumpkin contest for 22 years and has held the site record at 2,138 pounds since 2018.
The Napa High Class of 1972 recently visited the Napa High History Room located upstairs in the NVUSD District Office ad part of the 50th high school reunion celebration! Acting as “docents” for the visit were from left to right are Marilyn Reid, Sherri King, Lavon Henry, Missy Williams, and Marc Timmons.
Yasemine (left) and Jeyda Topal enjoy a slush at St. John's Lutheran School's annual carnival, the Country Fair.
Shearer elementary students Camila, Amaia, Aithana and Jose display a thank you poster they made for Tapatia Market. On Sept. 30.
A Leaven Kids student shares her story with members of the audience during the Leaven Kids’ annual fundraising gala at the Meritage Resort and Spa in Napa, California, September 25, 2022.
A group of Leaven kids students smile on stage during the Leaven Kids’ annual fundraising gala at the Meritage Resort and Spa in Napa, California, September 25, 2022
Napa Womens Club, Evening Edition “ Friend Raiser” party. Left To right , Georgia Baughman- Treasurer, Patti Ihli-Secretary, Christine Jameson- President, Debbie Dean-Vice President.
The Napa Valley Photographic Society (NVPS) members Marissa Carlisle, Nancy Hernandez, and George Bartolome pictured with Congressman Mike Thompson recently refreshed the lobby display at City Hall to depict the Art Walk scene.
Pictured left to right: Cassidy Leeden-Truitt, Sam Smith, Charlotte Stott, Chase Davis, Raiden Stahl and Griffin during the Blue Oak School's 2nd & 3rd Grade Food Bank Drive.
Celebrating Nancy Morgan’s 90th birthday in St. Helena with her family.
NEWS-Domestic Violence & Sexual Abuse Services' staff and board of directors held a retirement party for Program Director Shea Hunter (front row center) on Sept. 8. Shea is a beloved member of the staff and has worked at NEWS for 20 years.
Members of the Napa High School Girls' Tennis Team participated in this year's Coastal Cleanup Day on Sept. 17 and collected nearly 44 pounds of trash and over 17 pounds of recyclables along the Napa River and Oxbow Commons. Team members pictured include (back row from left to right) Mia Hernandez, Ariatne Navarette-Gonzalez, Kaelin Paringit, Georgia Morris, Brianna Bulman, Emma Guillet, Olivia Parriott, Jessie Jessup, Brooklyn Carter, Zariel Robles-Carreon, Head Coach Marie Dolcini, (front row, left to right) Isabella Graffigna, Claudia Lopez-Moreno, Casilda Perez-Fontan, and Assistant Coach Jose Orozco.
Sarah Brennan, Lindsay Keller, Jen Wilcox and Katie Wagner at the OLE Health’s Women’s Luncheon at Meadowood on Aug. 26.
Napa High School music students shown with guitars donated from the non profit Bob St. Laurent Music Advocacy Project. The goal of the project is to keep music alive in Napa schools. Submitted photo from Mitchell Glotzer at Napa High School Music Class.
Tara Crosby, Kathryn Peck, Amanda Phelps and Christine Wilson at the OLE Health’s Women’s Luncheon at Meadowood, Aug. 26.
Leadership Napa Valley Class 33 finally celebrated their graduation on August 28.. The party was delayed 822 days due to COVID. Former Mayor and current Director, Jill Techel joined in the celebration along with Ben Penning, Kevin Hansen, Brendon Freeman, Scott Williams, Josh Schultz, Heather Bailie, Nora McAuley, Jami Castro, Woody Hedderman, Jeff Tucker,Claudia Sonder, Marisol Vargas, Heather Maloney, Leslie Meyer, Carolyn Hamilton, Tiffany Iverson, Matthew Garcia, Julie Polson, Kate Mulligan and Mary Rezek.
On Monday, Aug. 15, Delta Kappa Gamma, an educator’s sorority dedicated to providing teacher grants and community service, met at Southside for lunch to celebrate the 97th birthday of member, Liz Groelle. Seated from front right is Marilyn Reid, Kathy Morgan, Liz Groelle, Julie Drysdale, John Drysdale, Linda Polk, Debby Crosby, Marsha Foster Parker, Mary Jane Estes, Sue Kitchen, and Haye Rena.
