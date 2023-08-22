(This is the latest in a series of Q&A articles highlighting winemakers and grapegrowers in the St. Helena area. Enrique Mora is director of hospitality and sales at Barnett Vineyards.)

1. When was your winery founded?

"Barnett Vineyards was founded in August 1983. We are happy to celebrate 40 years on Spring Mountain."

2. Why did you choose to be in the Spring Mountain District American Viticultural Area (AVA)?

"Lucky to say we decided to build our home here back in 1983 and it decided to plant vineyard in what we were sure would produce great Cabernet Sauvignon."

3. Who is owner? Who is winemaker? Who is vineyard manager?

"Our owners are Fiona and Hal Barnett, who founded the property. Our winemaker is David Tate, who will be celebrating his 17th harvest with us this year! Our vineyard is managed in house by our great team of Rodrigo and Ismael Martinez."

4. How many acres do you farm in the Spring Mountain District AVA? How does that break down into types of varietals/acre?

"On our own estate we farm 12 acres, which are 76% Cabernet Sauvignon, 10% Merlot, 8% Cabernet Franc and 6% Petit Verdot. We have been working with Fritz Maytag at York Creek Vineyards for over two decades and get the same four varietals from him. The vineyard blocks are spread out and I don’t know the exact acreage but working back from yield I believe the acreage we work with there would be approximately 25 acres, of which 71% is Cabernet Sauvignon, 15% is Merlot, 8% is Petit Verdot and 6% is Cabernet Franc."

5. Do you farm sustainably/organically/biodynamically?

"Although we have not gotten certified, we have been practicing organic farming since 2011. We also have not sprayed our organics on a calendar basis, but rather use climatic indicators to gauge when we should spray."

6. Please describe your vineyards: soil; exposure; narrow spacing; type of trellising; irrigation/dry farmed, etc.

"Barnett Vineyards is at 2,000 feet elevation on Spring Mountain. Our soil is boulder-infused Aiken topsoil with Andesite volcanic subsoil. We are growing at some points on a 38% slope and due to that slope we are terraced with either two or three rows per terrace that are only 3-4 feet apart. Irrigation is a must due to our aspect and also due to the low water-holding capacity of our soil type. We do measure the vineyard blocks' water needs through the use of a pressure bomb, vs. blanket watering the whole vineyard."

7. Wineries today try to differentiate the visitor experience. What’s unique about visiting your winery/tasting room?

"One of the biggest attributes of our property is a great panoramic view of Calistoga, St. Helena and Howell Mountain AVAs. Our guests are able to enjoy great views of Napa Valley with one of our hospitality members."

8. What might surprise people to learn about you/your winery/your operation?

"We are a small operation of 11 employees, including the Barnett family."

9. What is special about the Spring Mountain District AVA in your opinion? Is it misunderstood? What do you wish visitors knew about it which perhaps they don’t?

"It is still one of the hidden gems of Napa Valley; we often hear from our guests how surprised they are to see there is a good number of wineries on the mountain."

10. What’s your favorite place in St. Helena to eat, drink or relax?

"We truly love all of St. Helena; you will see us a bit more frequently at Market and Cook."