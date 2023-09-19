(This is the latest in a series of Q&A articles highlighting winemakers and grapegrowers in the St. Helena area. Garrett Hales is estate director at Spring Mountain Vineyard.)

1. When was your winery founded?

"After visiting many properties in the area, the Titus family purchased the estate in 1969; the winery was founded in 1990. They were especially attracted to it because it was an operational vineyard at the time."

2. Why did you choose to be in the St. Helena American Viticultural Area (AVA)?

"Things were very different in Napa Valley back in the 1960s. A parcel could languish on the market for months or even years before someone would come along and buy it. Our parents, Lee and Ruth Titus, kept an eye on the St. Helena property for many months before making the decision to purchase. Its location on the Napa River, the sandy loam and gravelly soil profile so well suited for wine grapes, and the proximity to a number of the historical properties (Charles Krug, Beringer, Christian Brothers/CIA, Freemark Abbey) made it particularly attractive."

3. Who is owner? Who is winemaker? Who is vineyard manager?

"Eric and Philip Titus are owners. Stephen Cruzan is winemaker. Eric Titus is vineyard manager."

4. How many acres do you farm in the St. Helena AVA?

"A total of 44 acres: Cabernet Sauvignon, 34; Cabernet Franc, 2.5; Zinfandel 3; Petit Verdot, 1; Petite Sirah 1.25; Sauvignon Blanc, 2.25."

5. Do you farm sustainably/organically/biodynamically?

"We farm sustainably paying close attention to organic principles. We are located right on the banks of the Napa River so we have adopted a great sense of stewardship for the river and all our farming practices take this into consideration. We have been Fish Friendly Certified since 2014."

6. Please describe your vineyards, etc.

"In our home vineyard, the soils are sandy loam and gravel, situated against the toe of Howell Mountain and the Napa River. We use vertical trellising; the majority of the vineyard is irrigated with the exception of three acres of Zinfandel which are dry-farmed (they were planted in 1975). Our Ehlers Lane ranch sits on a Hambrecht rock outcropping, so the soils are a mixture of volcanic rocks. This vineyard is more narrowly spaced and we also use vertical trellising here."

7. Wineries today try to differentiate the visitor experience. What’s unique about visiting your winery/tasting room?

"We offer a unique private patio, framed by beautiful views of Mount St. Helena and our vineyards. The patio is surrounded by a demonstration vineyard of eight varietals that allows the customer to taste the fruit that is in their glass right off the vine. We regularly pour eclectic, small-production wines such as Malbec, Petite Verdot, Petite Sirah and Viognier in addition to the familiar customer favorites. We have a welcoming and friendly staff. The tasting room is defined by floor-to-ceiling glass, which brings the world of the vineyard ‘up close and personal!’"

8. What might surprise people to learn about you/your winery/your operation?

"We make Zinfandel, which we grow on dry-farmed old vines dating back to the mid-1970s. We also make an olive oil from olive trees on the ranch."

9. What is special about the St. Helena AVA?

"St. Helena is the spot where the marine layer from the San Pablo Bay has a visible impact. In fact we sit at the ‘pinch point’ of the Napa Valley, one of the narrowest spots with the best of both worlds in terms of climate: the cooling breeze from the marine layer and persistent warm air. Most importantly, the breeze keeps the air moving and air circulating through the vines. Something else we see is how interested our guests are to realize that in addition to the town of St. Helena, there is a distinctive growing region too."

10. What’s your favorite place in St. Helena to eat, drink or relax?

"There are a wide variety of excellent restaurants and food venues, run by friends and neighbors, and they all have their charms. However, there is a particular backyard in St. Helena with a view of the Lewelling Vineyard where friends and family gather to cook over an open fire and drink great wines and relax into the evening."