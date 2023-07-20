Gary's Wine & Marketplace in St. Helena is closing in the next few weeks.

The store's final sale will kick off with a free wine tasting at 4-6 p.m. Thursday, July 20, the store announced Wednesday on Instagram. There will be discounts of 20% off wine and spirits and 50% off giftware and grocery.

"Despite our best efforts and due to factors beyond our control, including fires, the pandemic, and many other issues, sustaining our Napa Valley physical location has becoming increasingly challenging," the Instagram post stated. "We are truly saddened by this transition."

The post didn't indicate exactly when the store will close but said the staff looks forward to seeing customers in the store "in the next few weeks." Outstanding gift cards and loyalty points can still be redeemed.

Gary's is a New Jersey-based chain that started in 1987. The St. Helena store, which opened in October 2019, was its fifth store and its first on the West Coast.

Gary's set up shop in the 10,000-square-foot former home of Dean & DeLuca in south St. Helena. The business sold wine, kitchenware and high-end groceries. During the pandemic it started offering lunch and dinner via curbside pickup and delivery.

In 2019, owner Gary Fisch told the Star that Louis M. Martini Winery in St. Helena had been his first stop when he began his career in wine sales in 1979.

"Forty years later we're opening a store literally across the street," he said at the time. "For me it's super-exciting."

Fisch couldn't immediately be reached for comment on Thursday.

