(This is the latest in a series of Q&A articles highlighting winemakers and grapegrowers in the St. Helena area. Myriah Mutrux is director of hospitality for HALL Wines.)

1. When was your winery founded?

"HALL St. Helena purchased 2002, winery founded 2003. HALL Rutherford purchased 1995, winery founded 2005."

2. Why did you choose to be in St. Helena/the St. Helena American Viticultural Area (AVA)?

"I began working for HALL in 2012 when the current Visitor Center was under construction. I was a guest in the tasting room and became enchanted, curious and enthralled with HALL Cabs and the HALL family story. On top of that, the curation of modern art, commitment to both responsibility and sustainability, and the great team, I knew that I had found a home at HALL. (Eleven) years later, I am just as impressed with the wines, people, family and vineyards.

"The winery and current Visitor Center is located at the historic Bergfeld Vineyard at the base of the Mayacamas Mountains. HALL St. Helena is a vibrant, 33-acre property off of Highway 29. Our 150-year-old site has something for everyone: award-winning wines, contemporary art, rich history, amazing architecture and state-of-the-art technology. We invite everyone to come and celebrate in this beauty."

3. Who is owner? Who is winemaker? Who is vineyard manager?

"Vintners Craig and Kathryn Hall. President Mike Reynolds. VP, Winemaking Megan Gunderson. Director of Vineyards Don Munk."

4. How many acres do you farm in the St. Helena AVA? How does break down into types of varietals/acre?

"40.6 acres: Cabernet Sauvignon (35.1 acres) and Merlot (5.5 acres)."

5. Do you farm sustainably/organically/biodynamically?

"Responsibility is one of our core values. Both St. Helena AVA vineyards we farm from are certified sustainable and are Fish Friendly Farming certified. Hall Estate is organically farmed. The winery and visitor Center have double GOLD LEED certifications."

6. Please describe your vineyards: soil, exposure, narrow spacing, type of trellising, irrigation/dry farmed, etc.

"Both St. Helena AVA vineyards are drip-irrigated, but we utilize a variety of technologies to monitor our water usage to apply only what the vines require. Both vineyards are mostly comprised of deep fertile soils on the valley floor. Hall Estate is dominated by loamy soils, with some pockets of gravelly loam, while Cook has loam soils, with pockets of silty loam. Both vineyards are vertically shoot positioned."

7. What might surprise people to learn about you/your winery/your operation?

"Above all, we are a family-owned set of wine brands — HALL (Cab), WALT (Pinot) and BACA (Zinfandel), that produces high-quality wines. We take no shortcuts at any touch point. Come visit! We will prove it."

