The unusually long wait is over, and the Napa Valley’s 2023 harvest is underway.

As usual, sparkling wine producers are leading the way. On Monday Mumm Napa welcomed its first batch of Pinot Meunier from the Hoxsey family’s Blockhouse Vineyard, part of the Yount Mill Vineyard.

Chandon California harvested nine tons of Pinot Meunier and 12 tons of Pinot Noir from its Yountville estate vineyards early last Friday. Schramsberg Vineyards expects to harvest its first Napa Valley grapes from Carneros on Wednesday.

Mumm winemaker Tami Lotz said cool temperatures and a rainy winter and spring have pushed harvest back about three weeks later than usual.

“We had to be patient, but it’s here,” Lotz said.

Some producers of red varieties like Cabernet Sauvignon are planning to harvest as late as October or November, close to the start of the rainy season. A late harvest has its advantages, however, for sparkling wine producers like Mumm who tend to harvest early.

“For sparkling it’s great because we get everything in with great flavor development and some time on the vine,” Lotz said.

She said the decision to harvest is driven by sugar (Brix) and pH levels as well as less quantifiable factors.

“You have to walk the vineyards, see the grapes ripening and taste whether they’re ripening evenly,” Lotz said. “We have the sugar and acid numbers, but we combine that with our palate before we make the call.”

It’s still too early to draw conclusions about the 2023 crop, “but flavors are wonderful, so we think we’re going to have great quality,” Lotz said.

She called Blockhouse Vineyard’s Pinor Meunier “the backbone” of Mumm’s Sparkling Pinot Meunier blend.

The grapes harvested Monday were christened with a splash of Mumm’s new 2019 Grower Series release, which happens to be a blend of five varieties from Blockhouse Vineyard. Mumm employees on hand for Monday’s gathering were the first to sample the new release, spraying each other in celebration before they got to work on crushing the first grapes of the 2023 vintage.

