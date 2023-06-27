We have all seen the advertisements and commercials for adult beverages asking us to “Please Drink Responsibly.” Could not the same be said for drinking from the well of our liberties and freedoms?

Benjamin Franklin once said, “When the well runs dry, you will know the value of water.” That statement can be taken both literally and figuratively. For it can be applied to almost anything that we value, but may at times take for granted: Life, health, love, and Lady Liberty herself, and all that she represents that we hold dear.

Thomas Jefferson once warned that if we were to ever lose our democratic republic that it would be from within. I assumed that he was referring to treason. But could it be something even more sinister? Lethargy, apathy, lawlessness? Or, worse still, perfidious lawlessness? Where one has all the appearances of a model citizen, but is living outside of the law for personal gain and in disregard to the collective good — which would include not just our country, but our community, neighbors, friends and family.

The Great Experiment in Democracy is ever-present. It is never concluded. It requires a relentless, vigilant and dedicated pursuit by “We the People.” For if we fail in our personal and social responsibilities, our detractors and our adversaries will be quick to rise, point and say, “See, self-governance is merely a lofty ideal that simply cannot be attained. What is needed is more 'parental control' of the governed by 'we the government.'”

"Lethargy is the forerunner of death to public liberty." — Thomas Jefferson to William Stephens Smith, 1787

"I... (am) convinced (man) has no natural right in opposition to his social duties." — Thomas Jefferson to Danbury Baptists, 1802

"A strict observation of the written laws is doubtless one of the highest duties of a good citizen … ” — Thomas Jefferson to John Colvin, 1810

Some of us may have grown up as children in communities where there were bullies who would take your milk money for your school lunch simply because they could. The same is true for the global community. There are bullies in the global community who want our “milk money” and all the other natural resources across our land if they might take it from us. And I daresay that they would not be inclined to keep us around as pets if they do, or even keep us around for the free labor that they might extract. The feeding and care of their own would be a priority.

So while saving our planet may be an urgent imperative, we must simultaneously avoid losing our country’s security in the process to those countries whose governments do not share our sense of urgency. Instead our adversaries are hoarding oil while burning more coal. And since oil is the number one commodity to fuel any war machine, we should hold any country suspect that hoards it, like we should fear a mass murderer hoarding ammunition.

John Stuart Mill, in his book “On Liberty” (1859), argued that the tyranny of the majority (or of the masses) is the inherently looming weakness to majority rule. And those in the minority who would engage us and warn us of the prevailing dangers of “groupthink” through the dialectic process are derided, silenced and dismissed.

“A lie doesn’t become truth, wrong doesn’t become right, and evil doesn’t become good, just because it is accepted by a majority.” — Booker T. Washington

"Liberty is meaningless where the right to utter one’s thoughts and opinions has ceased to exist. That, of all rights, is the dread of tyrants. It is the right which they first of all strike down. They know its power.” — Frederick Douglass

Our nation's July Fourth Independence Day celebration is upon us. It is a time to celebrate our liberties and lift our hearts in gratitude to those past and present who have given so much for the freedoms that we enjoy. So when lifting up prayers of thanksgiving for the hot dogs, baked beans, corn on the cob, potato salad and apple pie, offer a prayer of thanks too for the blessings of liberty that we all enjoy.

God bless you. God bless America. And happy Fourth!

Frank Frederico

Angwin