It's the most desirable thing a job can offer workers today—the ability to perform work anywhere and at any time.
Numerous surveys of workers taken since the pandemic forced employers to lean into remote working practices bear this out. In one performed by Citrix as part of its plan to assess what the future of work will look like in 2035 for so-called knowledge workers, 88% of employees said they were seeking complete flexibility.
Using 2022 Bureau of Labor Statistics data, ClickUp ranked the 15 best jobs for working at your own pace. Occupations are ranked by the share of workers who say their workload is self-paced, and are the top jobs out of more than 150 occupations with available data.
Only about 17% of civilian workers nationwide said they control the pace of their workload, BLS data shows. BLS data also highlights that workers in management roles report the most flexibility.
Unsurprisingly, perhaps, chief executive officers rank high on the job positions that report having the most self-paced jobs. When you call the shots from atop an organization, your workday is likely not audited by someone looking over your shoulder.
What may be more intriguing to rank-and-file knowledge workers is that a decent portion of public relations managers and those working in emergency management report similar levels of control over their schedules—despite working in jobs that often respond to crises.
Read on to see if your own role is reflected in those that report the most flexibility in their work.