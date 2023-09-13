Aunt Helena

As I become older and less tolerant of summer heat, I’ve found myself embarking on my morning perambulations about an hour earlier than usual. I’ve been rewarded by encountering a new set of friends and neighbors taking advantage of the pleasant post-dawn weather. To each of them — and to the later morning walkers I don’t see anymore — I wish you a happy stroll.

***

Viva Mexico! People of all nationalities are invited to a Mexican Independence Day celebration at the St. Helena Public Library at 5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 15. There will be live music by Mariachi Jalisco, Mexican snacks, and an appearance by the Mexican Consulate.

***

Very different musical pleasures await at “The Lady is a Vamp: Tribute to the Rat Pack,” presented by Kellie Fuller and the Mike Greensill Trio at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 12, at Blue Note Napa. The seasoned pros will take you back to the Las Vegas Sands of the ‘60s, when Ol’ Blue Eyes and the gang were the kings of cool. Tickets are $20-$30 at bluenotenapa.com.

***

A postmaster never rests. Star editor Jesse Duarte spotted newly minted St. Helena Postmaster Kevin Gambill hustling down the Main Street sidewalk on Monday to return a credit card someone had left at the post office. Now that’s customer service!

***

Remember the front-page article about Ben Hill’s Visit Me Today project, in which volunteers sign up to pay visits to older adults? The Surgeon General recently declared loneliness and isolation a public health crisis. If you’d like to volunteer, attend an informational meeting at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 20, at Rianda House. Register at 707-963-8555 ext. 101.

***

Prepare to be tickled by a Readers’ Theatre Talent Show at 3 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 19, at Rianda House. The group — made up of folks like Toni Allegra, Jean Martin, Carroll Cotten and Gail Terminello — will share riveting true stories, poetry and a skit about chocolate. Register at the same number I mentioned in the previous item.

***

In other Rianda House news, it’s never too late to drop in on free ongoing classes like Tai Chi with Diana Latorre (11:30 a.m. Mondays), Mind Body Practices with Joseph Nase (9 a.m. every Thursday and Tuesday, Sept. 19) and Memoir Writing with Linda Williamson (9 a.m. Wednesdays). Once again, please register at the number referenced above.

***

I was pleased to see a fresh coat of paint applied to the building at the corner of Main and Hunt that was recently damaged by a fire. I’d dreaded the thought that it might have to be torn down, but it appears to be standing strong.

***

Leslie Stanton shares a charming story of two kids and their nanny who rushed into the library on Aug. 30 in search of one little girl’s beloved stuffed sea otter, Banana, who’d been lost the day before. “We didn't find her,” Leslie says. “Wanting to make this distraught child feel better, I gave her a sea otter with a baby on its tummy (I just happened to have one upstairs). She burst into tears. Obviously Banana was real and a substitute was not appreciated. Later I asked her mother if I could post a ‘Missing’ plea on NextDoor and Love This Town, St Helena. She sent me her grateful approval and a picture.” Leslie got word the next day that Banana had been found at Meily Park. One can imagine the happy reunion that followed. And, in a happy epilogue, Banana’s owner ultimately warmed up to the new otters Leslie gave her, naming them Aunty Orange and Cousin Lemon.