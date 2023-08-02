Beverly Davies is marking her 30th anniversary in business at 360 Health + Wellness, and what better way to celebrate than with a concert?

She and her friend, Bruce Coulthard of St. Helena, have formed a musical promotion, B&B Music, and they’ve invited Grammy-winning country/bluegrass/Americana star Jim Lauderdale to perform on Thursday, Aug. 10, at the Cameo Cinema.

The doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the show starts at 7:30. The event will feature food, beer and wine. Tickets are $195 at BBmusic.net, with proceeds (after expenses) benefiting the Cameo.

Davies said the concert came about when she and Coulthard were looking for ways to celebrate her 30th year in business. They thought about renting out a restaurant or putting on a picnic in a park.

But then they fell in love with Lauderdale’s song “Game Changer” and started thinking bigger. Davies got ahold of Lauderdale’s tour manager and was thrilled to learn he was willing to perform in St. Helena.

Lauderdale has released 34 albums and written songs that have been recorded by the likes of George Strait, Vince Gill, Blake Shelton and Elvis Costello. He’ll be joined by fellow Nashville musician Lillie Mae.

“If this were Texas, everybody would know who Jim Lauderdale is,” Davies said. “They wouldn’t believe he was coming to town.”

Davies said she and Coulthard hope to put on more concerts to benefit local service clubs and nonprofits.

30 years of 360

360 Health + Wellness started as a side business for Davies when she was working as a masseuse at the Meadowood Napa Valley resort.

Before getting into massage, Davies had run a day care center out of her home. She loved kids and still does, “but my friends were all 3 and 5 years old and I needed to get out of the house and have some grown-ups in my life,” she said.

Davies became a certified massage therapist and got a job at Meadowood in 1993. She would also visit people’s homes as part of her private practice.

In 1995 she opened 360 Health + Wellness at the corner of Church and Pope streets. She moved to Hunt Avenue in 2006, and to the Baldwin Building at the corner of Main and Pine streets in 2021.

In addition to massage, she specializes in energy medicine, aromatherapy, Reiki and somatic therapy. This year she got certified in vibrational sound healing, which she said uses sound to identify and balance out distorted bands of electrical energy in the body.

“I love my job,” Davies said. “It gives me great satisfaction to go home at the end of the day and think and feel how wonderful it is to help people who are in pain.”

