Saint Helena Drama and the Napa Valley College Theater Course at St. Helena High School will present Qui Nguyen's "She Kills Monsters" Oct. 20-22.

The show recounts the story of Agnes Evans as she leaves her childhood home in Ohio following the death of her teenage sister, Tilly. When Agnes finds Tilly’s "Dungeons and Dragons" notebook, however, she stumbles into a journey of discovery and adventure in the imaginary world that was Tilly’s refuge.

The play, written by Nguyen and directed by Patti Coyle, is rated PG-13 for strong language and mild adult themes, including LGBTQIA references. The play will be presented at the St. Helena Performing Arts Center at 7 p.m. Oct. 20 and 21, and 2 p.m. Oct. 21 and 22.

Nguyen is an award-winning Vietnamese American playwright and Marvel script writer. "She Kills Monsters" is commonly and currently performed in both high schools and colleges as it portrays themes of love, loss, family, and struggles around sexuality and gender. American Canyon High School and Napa Valley College recently performed the play.

According to a press release, the St. Helena High School Drama Department strives to produce "quality, cutting-edge entertainment and art that inspires thoughtful dialogue for our students and community on current social issues," including 2017's "The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-time" and 2019's "The Laramie Project."

Both productions were positively received by students and the community and aligned with the SHUSD mission statement and goals to “Embrace diversity, equity and inclusion.”

“It is important for the students to learn that theater can be entertainment, of course, but also a vehicle for education, advocacy and for positive social change,” Coyle said.

"She Kills Monsters" is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of Samuel French Inc.

Tickets are available at sthelenadrama.com.

