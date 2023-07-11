Soroptimist International of St. Helena awarded 12 scholarships to St. Helena High School seniors this year, totaling $15,000.

Since the club began in 1954, it has given out more than $250,000 to St. Helena High graduates. The students honored this year plan to attend four-year schools, community colleges and trade schools. They are:

• Arleth Bautista

• Gema Jimenez-Ceja

• Brandon Fregoso-Diaz

• Aribella Farrell

• Nina Gregorutti

• Erin Ries-Juncker

• Mariela Rivera-Moreno

• Talia Ricci

• Westin Staid

• Mabel Wilms

• Madeline Sullivan

• Alice Wrede

The club also gave a $3,000 Live Your Dream Award to Ana Rodriguez, a single mother who is going back to school to improve her life and the economic status of her family. Since Soroptimist started the Live Your Dream Award, it has given out more than $75,000.

Soroptimist also recognizes local youth who exemplify what it means to be a Soroptimist by giving back to their community through service. Soroptimist has given out more than $15,000 to these students and their charities. This year the club recognized Carolyn Wagner for her community service with the Rutherford Grange Hall.

Soroptimist recently has begun to add some financial support with the Monarch Justice Center in Napa, which provides a range of free services to survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault, stalking, human trafficking, child abuse, and elder and dependent adult abuse in Napa County.

Those are just a few of the places where Soroptimist spends the money raised from its annual crab feed held on the first Saturday in February. The next crab feed will be on Feb. 3, 2024.

Breaking down the types of scholarships available to students Breaking down the types of scholarships available to students Merit aid Need-based aid Identity-based scholarships Government scholarships Athletic scholarships Activity-based scholarships Military scholarships Employer-sponsored tuition assistance