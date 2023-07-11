Soroptimist International of St. Helena recently installed its new board for 2023-24. Pictured are co-presidents Courtney Menegon and Lori Duarte, president-elect Melissa Davis, vice president Jennifer Klingbeil, secretary Sarah Spence, treasurer Cindy Milani, assistant treasurer Jennifer Elkins, senior director Nashelli Greenfield, junior director Stephanie Wallace, immediate past president Claudia Gambill, and new member Kaci Spence.
Soroptimist International of St. Helena gave a $3,000 Live Your Dream Award to Ana Rodriguez, right, a single mom who's going back to school to improve her life and her family's economic status. On the left is Anna Beard, lifetime member of Soroptimist.
Soroptimist International of St. Helena gave a community service award to Carolyn Wagner, pictured here with her mother Tish, for her service with the Rutherford Grange Hall.
Soroptimist International of St. Helena awarded 12 scholarships to St. Helena High School seniors this year, totaling $15,000.
Since the club began in 1954, it has given out more than $250,000 to St. Helena High graduates. The students honored this year plan to attend four-year schools, community colleges and trade schools. They are:
The club also gave a $3,000 Live Your Dream Award to Ana Rodriguez, a single mother who is going back to school to improve her life and the economic status of her family. Since Soroptimist started the Live Your Dream Award, it has given out more than $75,000.
Soroptimist also recognizes local youth who exemplify what it means to be a Soroptimist by giving back to their community through service. Soroptimist has given out more than $15,000 to these students and their charities. This year the club recognized Carolyn Wagner for her community service with the Rutherford Grange Hall.
Soroptimist recently has begun to add some financial support with the Monarch Justice Center in Napa, which provides a range of free services to survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault, stalking, human trafficking, child abuse, and elder and dependent adult abuse in Napa County.
Those are just a few of the places where Soroptimist spends the money raised from its annual crab feed held on the first Saturday in February. The next crab feed will be on Feb. 3, 2024.
