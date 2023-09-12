The heat is starting to wane and the crisp morning air tells us autumn is approaching. But the real testament to the arrival of fall is the appearance of fresh apples and pears at the St. Helena Farmers’ Market.

Our first stop is to visit Stan Devoto of Devoto Gardens & Orchards. Always the first on the scene with the early-ripening local Gravensteins (sadly, their season is done), this certified organic grower will have everyone’s favorite Honeycrisps this week along with Royal Galas, Golden Supreme and the fun-to-say Belle de Boskoop.

“Everyone is three to four weeks behind on most varieties this year,” Stan tells me. That's not surprising given the late rains and relatively cooler weather this season, but they are coming in strong now.

Living Being Farms, one of our new vendors, also has a beautiful harvest of Honeycrisp apples and will have Pippins, a great pie apple, in three to four weeks. Six more varieties are on their way as they ripen, including Arkansas Blacks. Joseph Eckhart of Living Being Farms tells me that Arkansas Black apples actually increase in flavor when stored in the fridge for up to 30 days. This was echoed by Stan Devoto, who added that Gold Rush apples too are better when stored for a week or two versus eaten directly from the tree. Living Being Farms also has a variety of pears on hand including Bartletts (coming this week) and crisp Asian pears. When asked what is his favorite thing to do with apples, Joseph replies, “Just eat them, of course,” then added, “but we also like to make cider and fresh juice from them."

And of course, one must see Annette Arceo’s crop of pears and apples from her Arceo Ranch in Courtland.

“Try the Bella pear,” she tells me. “It is so soft, juicy and beautiful,” it’s her favorite pear.

French Bosc, Harrow Crisps, French Butter and regular Bosc pears all will be here this week, and apples including Blonde apples (better than Golden Delicious), Fuji’s and Reddy Robbin/Papple pears. These make a great Asian salad, says Annette, with green onions, cilantro, Thai chili peppers and a lime vinaigrette — she will bring copies of the recipe this week.

So stock up on any of these varieties and learn a tip of two when visiting these vendors this week at the market. And at 10:30, make sure you grab a seat at our Chef’s Demo table to hear Chef Ines Chiarello from Napa Valley Lobster Co. share her culinary delights to make and taste. Also, don’t forget to get a take-home activity kit for the kids from our Market Classroom tent. Always so much going on during our Friday Morning Tradition at the St. Helena Farmers’ Market.

We hope to see you every Friday through Oct. 27 from 7:30 until noon in beautiful Crane Park.

