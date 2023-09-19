Last Friday, I was walking around the St. Helena Farmers’ Market, happily shopping, sipping coffee and chatting with neighbors when it struck me that I bet most folks don’t know what is involved in making this happen. You may be surprised that the work actually starts at 4:30 a.m. and the planning way back in January.

Market manager Ed Smith begins at 4:30 a.m. each Friday, along with our team of Temo Chavez and Pedro Santa Rosa, setting up road signs, signage billboards, tents, tables and banners until the arrival of the first vendors at around 5:30 a.m. Ed knows where each shall be placed, as he has communicated with the vendors throughout the week to confirm who will be there and what they will need. He charts it out, then the organized chaos begins to place vehicles and equipment for the roughly 55 vendors that will be there that day. Water hookup, coffee setup, making sure there is power, and preparing for any vendor or patron emergencies, and then we are ready to open at 7:30.

Then, of course, there is the setup of our Market Classroom with all its decorations, signage and materials reflecting that month’s theme — all of which was decided months earlier and planned out by market educator Gayle Davies. Gayle has been busily working throughout the week (and year) creating and packaging the kids’ activities. The incredible amount of scheduling and needs for the Chef’s Demo’s or Market Lecture Series have already been thought through. Setting up a stage and kitchen in the middle of a parking lot is no easy feat!

But the decisions for who will be there, what lectures will be presented and which local chef will teach us what special dish starts in January. Starting then, the market’s board of directors, manager and market educator meet monthly to review, discuss and operationalize the calendar that is planned. Then the process begins to reach, schedule, discuss and organize each demo and lecture, each additional special event (produce tastings, music events with local students, CinemaBites, art competition, school activities, local community partners visits, etc.) that will occur throughout the season.

That’s a lot of work — and we hope it appears effortless so that our favorite Friday morning tradition can happen each season. So make sure to join us this Friday and know that there is a team working hard to make your visit a good one. And join us this week for Kids’ Storytime and Songs at 9:30 a.m., when Michael Caldarola will join us with his ukulele.

We hope to see you every Friday through Oct. 27 from 7:30 until noon in beautiful Crane Park. Stay in-the-know through our newsletter, Instagram, Facebook or Nextdoor St. Helena.

