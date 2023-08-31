CALISTOGA — Contractors with Ghilotti Construction had only an eighth of an inch of leeway in installing four posts at each corner of the Napa Valley Vine Trail's new bridge over the Napa River.

If their calculations were off, Thursday morning's bridge installation at Dunaweal Lane south of Calistoga would have been an embarrassing fiasco. Fortunately they were right on the mark, so the 114-foot bridge slotted neatly into place.

"Sixteen bolts" on the four posts "had to fit within an eighth of an inch across over 110 feet," said Chuck McMinn, the tech entrepreneur turned vintner who founded the Vine Trail. "They got it just right."

The Dunaweal bridge, and a smaller bridge installed Wednesday on the Twomey Cellars property, were the latest milestones for a walking and biking trail that's on track to span 47 miles from Calistoga to Vallejo by 2028.

Vine Trail officials next plan to install an 80-foot span over wetlands on the de Connick property north of Ehlers Lane. That bridge had been scheduled to go in Wednesday but got postponed for technical reasons, said Lili Ramos, marketing and events specialist for the Vine Trail.

If everything goes according to schedule, the 8-mile stretch from Calistoga to Pratt Avenue in St. Helena could open to cyclists and pedestrians in November. Another segment between the Vallejo Ferry Terminal and American Canyon could open by the end of summer 2024.

The Dunaweal bridge is made of Cor-Ten steel, which has a surface designed to rust to a distinctive reddish-brown finish. It was manufactured in two pieces and shipped on flatbed trucks from Colorado to the Napa Valley.

The two bridge segments were lowered into place by a 250-ton crane, supplemented with another 50 tons of counterweight. It took two and a half hours just to prepare the crane for action.

McMinn expects the bridge to see plenty of use. The Vine Trail segment between Yountville and Napa's Kennedy Park tallies about 200,000 uses per year, he said. (That's not quite 200,000 people, since some people cross once going north and again going south.)

Since the Upvalley has a smaller population than Napa, McMinn expects the St. Helena-to-Calistoga segment to see roughly 150,000 uses per year.

Seventy percent of the Vine Trail's users between Yountville and Napa are local residents, McMinn said. He expects at least half of the users of the St. Helena-to-Calistoga stretch to be locals.

