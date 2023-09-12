Red flag laws allow family members, employers, co-workers and law enforcement to petition a court to temporarily prevent a person from accessing firearms if they are found to be a danger to themselves or others.

On a few occasions in my private law practice, I have been called upon to pursue gun violence restraining orders in response to credible threats of serious workplace violence. Although I have become familiar with California’s red flag law and understand firsthand how it can be used to prevent gun violence, I am concerned that this relatively obscure but important tool is underutilized in Napa County. As mayor, I hope to raise awareness in our community on how we can use our red flag law to prevent gun violence and also encourage our city officials and community leaders to do the same.

Since the passage and implementation of California’s gun violence restraining order law in 2016, the law has been credited with deterring at least 58 potential mass shootings and other forms of gun violence, including suicides.

Prior to the adoption of our red flag law, when an individual made a threat to hurt others or even a threat of suicide, we had very limited tools to intervene. Red flag laws have changed that. We now can act when an individual is making threats or demonstrating concerning behavior. In those situations where an individual cannot be arrested because no crime has been committed, and the individual does not appear to require or qualify for a mental health hold, law enforcement and others can take meaningful action to prevent gun violence when that individual demonstrates a high risk for harming another person or themselves.

In many cases, law enforcement can obtain an emergency gun violence restraining order on the spot, and they can quickly remove any firearms from the person at risk. Due process is ensured during all stages of this civil (non-criminal) legal process. An individual whose firearm has been removed can appear in court to argue against removal. If a judge determines that the individual is not a danger, the prohibition can be lifted, and the firearm returned. If a judge determines that the person is at risk, the judge can continue to prohibit the possession of firearms, and the firearms will continue to be removed for the duration of the court order.

Research indicates that in approximately 80% of cases people who commit mass shootings or suicide reveal their intentions to family members or friends or via social media in advance. So, if you are concerned about a fellow student, or you are a concerned parent, teacher, or employer, know that you now have an important legal tool to intervene and reduce the risk of harm. You need to tell someone, such as law enforcement, so that preventative action can be taken immediately.

If there is someone you are concerned about who may be at risk of gun violence, and they have access to guns, you can go to Speak for Safety, a website that will walk you through the steps required to pursue a gun violence restraining order. You can select different tabs on this website depending on your relationship to the person at risk: employer or co-worker, law enforcement, eldercare, family or household members, veterans, health providers, or teacher and school employees.

Additionally, the California Courts website has information in English and Spanish about how to obtain a gun violence restraining order.

We have a commonsense tool to keep the most lethal form of killing out of the hands of individuals who need mental health intervention. But it is up to us to educate ourselves on this tool and to act accordingly when a risk of potential gun violence presents itself.

(The opinions expressed herein are mine individually and are not intended to represent the official positions of the city of St. Helena or the St. Helena City Council.)