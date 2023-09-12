My primary area of interest over the past 17 years has been affordable housing, and more recently I have suggested that we create a St. Helena Housing Agency. This city-sponsored agency would include a city staff member focused on affordable housing, nonprofit affordable housing organizations, and nonprofit developers experienced in obtaining financing for, and building, affordable housing. This organization would meet regularly, share information, and work cooperatively toward a common goal of building affordable housing.

Given my belief that we need more sustained focus on housing, I happen to agree with Eric Hall’s recent letter to the editor where he stated that we should hire “a community housing manager dedicated to this space who can also form and leverage public-private partnerships.” However, because St. Helena remains a destination community for the wealthy, relying on market-rate forces to deliver affordable housing will not work. It will only deliver more second (or third) homes, not the work force housing we need.

If the city is to meet its workforce housing obligations, it will have to devote significant financial resources to a housing agency and housing manager. Thus, I was pleased that during his campaign for mayor Eric Hall forcefully advocated for a real estate transfer tax. In a Star opinion piece responding to questions raised by Mary Stephenson, Hall stated:

“First, we get the Council and community to agree to change our form of government to a Charter City. Doing so will allow us to implement a real estate transfer tax. I've been working with the North Bay Association of Realtors and they've provided me with every home sale in St. Helena, 2015 to present. In analyzing sales prices and volumes, I estimate we can continuously generate $2 million each year in an earmark for St. Helena’s Affordable Housing Fund.

"This is based on a 2% tax on home sales. View it as a toll for buyers who want to move here. People buying second homes would, in essence, also subsidize our affordable housing stock. In researching this issue with numerous other charter cities in the state, some are charging even more than this. In other states, like Colorado, I've seen upwards of 3.5% transfer tax to fund local affordable housing stock.

"Real estate transfer tax implementation is one of the main reasons one-third of California cities have switched to a charter city form of government. It's not a new concept. But it will generate revenues we need for housing, if we can get it done as this is the most direct and reasonable route to accomplish our challenge.”

Additionally, he was recently quoted in the St. Helena Star saying, “With home prices going through the roof … let’s see if we can get a few dollars from it.” And just this week Mr. Hall enthusiastically supported Assemblymember Cecilia Aguiar-Curry’s ACA 1. This amendment would make it easier to pass tax measures for affordable housing by lowering the necessary voter threshold from a two-thirds supermajority to 55% to approve local general obligation bonds and special taxes for affordable housing and public infrastructure projects.

Given Eric Hall’s strong support for tax measures intended to create more affordable housing in our community, I was both surprised and disappointed to learn that Mr. Hall voted against the hiring of Maslin, Maullin, Metz & Associates (FM3) and TeamCivX for opinion research and electoral feasibility study related to a real estate transfer tax ballot measure. How could he support a real estate transfer tax measure but not be willing to study its chances for passing?

And just this week, the Star’s editorial indicates that Hall has dramatically shifted course on raising city revenues through tax measures: “So where’s the money going to come from? Hall’s not keen on new taxes.”

Hall has enthusiastically supported a real estate transfer tax and the passage of ACA 1, but now he's not keen on new taxes. While the City Council appears committed to moving forward on real estate transfer tax, Hall’s shifting position on taxes is concerning. He needs to be transparent and consistent in his views.

Pat Dell

St. Helena