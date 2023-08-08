In reference to the letter submitted by Dave and Kathleen DiCesaris, concerning their Le Colline vineyard project, there are so many misleading claims, it’s difficult to know where to begin.

Let’s start with the claim that LeColline will provide a “desperately needed fuel break” for the community of Angwin. They have conveniently forgotten the Glass Fire, which sent embers flying across the vineyard-laden valley floor to ignite fires on the opposite side of the valley (a fire that roared its way into Sonoma County), and the Tubbs Fire, which leaped the freeway (with no vegetation at all) to destroy the commercial district on Cleveland Avenue and the entire community of Coffey Park (in Santa Rosa). And there are more examples that show that vineyards alone cannot protect communities. But proper forest management can and has far fewer environmental consequences and impacts on the surrounding community.

Tree thinning and prescribed burns are being practiced by responsible property owners all over Howell Mountain. Not only does this help mitigate wildfires, it creates a healthier forest, less prone to igniting.

DiCesaris has claimed in multiple letters sent to the residents of Angwin that he hasn't taken those steps because the appeal by Center for Biological Diversity is preventing him from “protecting the community” with his vineyard development project. That is simply not true. His crews did, in fact, carry out fire mitigation work last July and were allowed to do so by the county and Cal Fire.

He also fails to mention that his “approved” plan has been appealed by the Center for Biological Diversity for the following reasons:

● The project will increase the risk and dangers from wildfire for the surrounding community.

● The environmental review underestimates the overall greenhouse gas emissions resulting from the project and downplays the project’s contribution to climate crisis.

● The project will likely degrade the water quality of Conn Creek and reduce groundwater supply in the region.

● The project will harm wildlife and habitat.

The DiCesaris letter would also have us believe that removing 19 acres of intact, mature, functioning forest canopy and replacing it with a complex infrastructural maze composed of pipes, rocks, water bars and filter fabric is an effective way to reduce the amount of sediment flowing into Conn Creek from 146 tons to 56 tons.

But those are just numbers based on calculations related to various geographic and environmental conditions that represent current and future potential. They don’t reflect how much sediment is actually flowing into Conn Creek today or how much will actually flow into the creek during construction and operation of the vineyard. What we do know is that the forest does a pretty good job on its own just the way it is.

(As a point in fact, Conn Creek drains into Lake Hennessey, a source of drinking water for Napa, and not into the “sediment-impaired Napa River” as stated in the DiCesaris letter.)

And finally, the DiCesaris’ assertion that they will be maintaining 20 acres of irrigated agriculture should set the head of anyone who has a well nearby spinning. Groundwater depletion is a very real threat throughout the county and Howell Mountain is no exception, as many attest. And groundwater depletion is a major contributor to wildfires because trees starved for water that is being diverted to vineyards ignite and burn more quickly.

This needs to stop. And Le Colline, with all of the other impacts it presents, is where it should start. Please don’t believe the words of a hungry developer. Trust the words and concerns of the community and the real experts — not the ones hired by the applicant.

Concerned resident,

Gayle Davies

St Helena